CBAK Energy Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $5.9 million , an increase of 27% from $4.6 million in the same period of 2020.

were , an increase of 27% from in the same period of 2020. Gross profit was $1.1 million , an increase of 1,148% from $0.1 million in the same period of 2020.

was , an increase of from in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 18.6%, an increase of 16.7 percentage points from the same period of 2020.

was 18.6%, an increase of 16.7 percentage points from the same period of 2020. Net Income was $2.7 million , compared to net loss of $1.2 million in the same period of 2020.

First Half 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $15.3 million , an increase of 33% from $11.5 million in the same period of 2020.

were , an increase of 33% from in the same period of 2020. Gross profit was $2.9 million , an increase of 899% from $0.3 million in the same period of 2020.

was , an increase of 899% from in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 19.2%, an increase of 16.6 percentage points from the same period of 2020.

was 19.2%, an increase of 16.6 percentage points from the same period of 2020. Net Income was $32.3 million , compared to net loss of $3.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, noted: "We achieved strong second quarter and first half year financial results. Net revenues grew 27% and 33% year over year respectively, and our gross margin improved significantly. The overall demand for our high quality, dependable battery products continued to be strong. To meet rising customer demand, we invested to expand production capacity in our Nanjing and Dalian plants. The Phase I project in Nanjing and the new production line in Dalian are expected to commence production in the second half of the year. At the same time, we also accelerated R&D for new products and solutions, such as batteries for ultra-low temperature applications and batteries for uninterruptable power supplies."

Mr. Li continued: "Our strategy is to become an innovative lithium-ion battery provider in a fast-growing market that is embracing clean energy. We are actively integrating and consolidating the supply chain to create a more efficient ecosystem. Our recent announcement to acquire Zhejiang Meidu Hitrans Lithium Battery Technology Co. is a critical strategic move, and we are confident we can deliver rapid growth for our business."

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "We generated net revenues of $5.9 million in the second quarter and $15.3 million in first half year. Our gross margins were 18.6% in the second quarter and 19.2% in the first half year, representing significant improvements year over year driven by higher capacity utilization. We raised $70 million in February that provides good liquidity to support our production expansion and investments in new product launches. Looking ahead, we are on the right path for accelerated growth."

First Half 2021 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

In July, the Company announced it will acquire 81.56% of equity interests in Zhejiang Meidu Hitrans Lithium Battery Technology Co., a leading developer and manufacturer of ternary precursor and cathode materials in China . This acquisition aims to integrate a supply chain of critical raw materials to the Company's portfolio to support future expansion.

. This acquisition aims to integrate a supply chain of critical raw materials to the Company's portfolio to support future expansion. In February, the Company announced production capacity expansion at the Nanjing and Dalian plants in anticipation of increasing customer orders. For the Nanjing plant Phase I project, the Company plans to invest RMB70 million to develop a production line with an annual capacity of 0.7 GWh. The plant will start operating in the second half of 2021 to produce 50,000 model 32140 batteries per day. For the Dalian plant, the Company plans to invest RMB50 million to add another production line with an annual capacity of 0.4 GWh to produce an additional 100,000 model 26650 batteries per day.

In February, the Company completed a direct offering of $70 million to fund its business expansion plan, repay outstanding debt, and to fund additional working capital needs.

to fund its business expansion plan, repay outstanding debt, and to fund additional working capital needs. In February, the Company announced that it developed the model 26650 battery for ultra-low temperature applications and delivered satisfactory test performance results. This new battery is designed to operate in temperatures as low as minus 40 to minus 50 degrees Celsius and can discharge at a maximum C-rate of 60C at room temperature.

In January, the Company announced a cooperation agreement with Chengdu Raja New Energy Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly develop a battery swapping project for the food delivery and logistics industries as well as an uninterruptible power supply ("UPS") project for traffic lights.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues were $5.9 million, an increase of 27% from $4.6 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly attributable to the 29% increase in net revenues from sales of batteries for uninterruptable supplies from the same period of 2020. As we continue to increase our focus on this market, sale of batteries for uninterruptable power supplies have grown significantly.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications ($ thousands)

2021 Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

% Change YoY

High power lithium batteries used in:













Uninterruptable supplies

$5,812

$4,503

29 Light electric vehicles

75

3

2,400 Electric vehicles

0

119

NM Raw materials used in lithium batteries

2

0

NM Total

$5,889

$4,625

27

























Cost of revenues was $4.8 million, an increase of 6% from $4.5 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly attributable to the increase in sales volume.

Gross profit was $1.1 million, an increase of 1148% from $0.1 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 18.6%, an increase of 16.7 percentage points from the same period of 2020. The improvement in gross margin was mainly attributable to the decrease in unit manufacturing cost because of higher utilization rate and optimization of manufacturing engineering.

Total operating expenses were $3.8 million, an increase of 283% from $1.0 million in the same period of 2020. Most of the increase in all expense categories was due to growing headcount and expiration of the Chinese government's COVID-19 relief policy, which had reduced social insurance contributions during the pandemic.

Research and development expenses were $1.0 million , an increase of 171% from $0.4 million in the same period of 2020. Design and development expenses relating to light electric vehicles contributed to the increase.

were , an increase of 171% from in the same period of 2020. Design and development expenses relating to light electric vehicles contributed to the increase. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.5 million , an increase of 435% from $0.1 million in the same period of 2020. Entering the LEV market with our new products resulted in an increase in sales and marketing expenses.

were , an increase of 435% from in the same period of 2020. Entering the LEV market with our new products resulted in an increase in sales and marketing expenses. General and administrative expenses were $2.3 million , an increase of 209 % from $0.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to Nasdaq listing expenses and higher rental expense for plant buildings and staff dormitories.

were , an increase of 209 % from in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to Nasdaq listing expenses and higher rental expense for plant buildings and staff dormitories. Recovery of doubtful accounts was $0.1 million , compared to $0.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Operating loss was $2.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Finance (expense) Income, net was income $52,700, compared to expense $0.4 million in the same period of 2020, representing an improvement of $0.4 million as a result of lower loan balances in 2021 and interest income generated from vehicle leasing.

Change in fair value of warrants was $5.8 million, compared to nil in the same period of 2020. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to the share price decline.

Net Income was $2.7 million, compared to net loss of $1.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were both $0.02. In comparison, basic and diluted loss per share in the same period of 2020 were both $0.02.

Cash and cash equivalents were $33.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $11.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

First Half 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues were $15.3 million, an increase of 33% from $11.5 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly attributable to the 30% increase in net revenues from sales of batteries for uninterruptable supplies from the same period of 2020. As we continue to increase our focus on this market, sale of batteries for uninterruptable power supplies have grown significantly.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications ($ thousands)

2021 First Half

2020 First

Half

%

Change YoY High power lithium batteries used in:











Uninterruptable supplies

$14,576

$11,189

30 Light electric vehicles

109

3

3,533 Electric vehicles

101

334

(70) Raw materials used in lithium batteries

519

0

- Total

$15,305

$11,526

33

Cost of revenues was $12.4 million, an increase of 10% from $11.2 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly attributable to the increase in sales volume.

Gross profit was $2.9 million, an increase of 899% from $0.3 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 19.2%, an increase of 16.6 percentage points from the same period of 2020. The improvement in gross margin was mainly attributable to the decrease in unit manufacturing cost as a result of higher utilization rates and optimization of manufacturing engineering.

Total operating expenses were $5.7 million, an increase of 79% from $3.2 million in the same period of 2020. Most of the increase in all expense categories was due to growing headcount and expiration of the Chinese government's COVID-19 relief policy, which had reduced social insurance contributions during the pandemic.

Research and development expenses were $1.5 million , an increase of 124% from $0.7 million in the same period of 2020. Design and development expenses relating to light electric vehicles contributed to the increase.

were , an increase of 124% from in the same period of 2020. Design and development expenses relating to light electric vehicles contributed to the increase. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.8 million , an increase of 288% from $0.2 million in the same period of 2020. Entering the LEV market with our new products resulted in an increase in sales and marketing expenses.

were , an increase of 288% from in the same period of 2020. Entering the LEV market with our new products resulted in an increase in sales and marketing expenses. General and administrative expenses were $3.7 million , an increase of 96% from $1.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to Nasdaq listing expenses and higher rental expense for plant buildings and staff dormitories.

were , an increase of 96% from in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to Nasdaq listing expenses and higher rental expense for plant buildings and staff dormitories. Recovery of doubtful accounts was $0.3 million , compared to a provision for doubtful accounts of $0.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Operating loss was $2.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Finance (expense) income net was income $45,102, compared to expense $0.8 million in the same period of 2020. representing an improvement of $0.9 million as a result of lower loan balances in 2021 and interest income generated from vehicle leasing

Change in fair value of warrants was $34.2 million, compared to nil in the same period of 2020. The change in fair value of warrant liability is mainly due to the share price decline.

Net Income were $32.3 million, compared to net loss of $3.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were both $0.37. In comparison, basic and diluted loss per share in the same period of 2020 were both $0.06.

Conference Call

CBAK's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2021).

For participants who wish to join the call, please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an email with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5182755

Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qate93zd

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until August 24, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 5182755.

International +61-2-8199-0299 United States +1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong, China +852-800-963-117 Mainland, China +86-800-870-0206

+86-400-632-2162

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In $ except for number of shares)







December 31,



June 30,







2020



2021













(Unaudited)

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 11,681,750



$ 33,299,230

Pledged deposits





8,989,748





19,070,676

Trade accounts and bills receivable, net





29,571,274





22,186,035

Inventories





5,252,845





9,697,450

Prepayments and other receivables





7,439,544





8,404,443

Investment in sales-type lease, net





235,245





749,703





















Total current assets





63,170,406





93,407,537





















Property, plant and equipment, net





41,040,370





40,285,018

Construction in progress





30,193,309





43,892,784

Non-marketable equity securities





-





701,743

Deposit paid for acquisition of a subsidiary





-





3,096,646

Right-of-use assets





7,500,780





7,495,092

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





-





2,154,035

Intangible assets, net





11,807





10,558

Investment in sales-type lease, net





850,407





1,130,389

Total assets



$ 142,767,079



$ 192,173,802





















Liabilities

















Current liabilities

















Trade accounts and bills payable



$ 28,352,292



$ 24,250,568

Current maturities of long-term bank loans





13,739,546





-

Other short-term loans





1,253,869





830,237

Accrued expenses and other payables





11,645,459





12,407,180

Payables to former subsidiaries, net





626,990





362,549

Deferred government grants, current





151,476





153,118

Product warranty provisions





155,888





124,075

Operating lease liability, current





-





1,180,631

Warrants liability





17,783,000





33,472,000





















Total current liabilities





73,708,520





72,780,360









































Deferred government grants, non-current





7,304,832





7,307,444

Operating lease liability





-





787,562

Product warranty provision





1,835,717





1,867,312

Long term tax payable





7,511,182





7,592,590





















Total liabilities



$ 90,360,251



$ 90,335,266





















Commitments and contingencies





































Shareholders' equity (deficit)

















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 79,310,249

issued and 79,166,043 outstanding as of December 31, 2020,

88,538,723 issued and 88,394,517 outstanding as of June 30, 2021





79,310





88,538

Donated shares





14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital





225,278,113





241,141,468

Statutory reserves





1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit





(183,984,311)





(151,674,428)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





(239,609)





997,013









56,465,703





105,884,791

Less: Treasury shares





(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)





















Total shareholders' equities





52,399,093





101,818,181

Non-controlling interests





7,735





20,355

Total equity





52,406,828





101,838,536





















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$ 142,767,079



$ 192,173,802



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Loss)

(In $ except for number of shares)







Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,







2020



2021



2020



2021

Net revenues



$ 4,624,247



$ 5,889,154



$ 11,525,521



$ 15,305,203

Cost of revenues





(4,536,637)





(4,791,503)





(11,231,908)





(12,368,123)

Gross profit





87,610





1,097,651





293,613





2,937,080

Operating expenses:

































Research and development expenses





(385,224)





(1,045,312)





(684,154)





(1,529,061)

Sales and marketing expenses





(100,707)





(539,471)





(194,478)





(752,613)

General and administrative expenses





(756,946)





(2,340,896)





(1,872,564)





(3,665,377)

(Provision for) recovery of doubtful accounts





245,484





104,517





(427,702)





258,578

Total operating expenses





(997,393)





(3,821,162)





(3,178,898)





(5,688,473)

Operating loss





(909,783)





(2,723,511)





(2,885,285)





(2,751,393)

Finance income (expenses), net





(385,208)





52,700





(813,291)





45,102

Other income, net





96,825





331,576





146,298





1,549,224

Impairment of Non-marketable equity securities













(690,542)













(690,542)

Change in fair value of warrants













5,750,000













34,176,000

(Loss) income before income tax





(1,198,167)





2,720,223





(3,552,278)





32,328,391

Income tax credit (expenses)





-





-





-





-

Net (loss) income





(1,198,167)





2,720,223





(3,552,278)



$ 32,328,391

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest





952





(19,622)





(4,918)





(18,508)

Net (loss) income attributable to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.



$ (1,197,215)



$ 2,700,601



$ (3,557,196)



$ 32,309,883





































Net (loss) income





(1,198,167)





2,720,223





(3,552,278)





32,328,391

Other comprehensive income (loss)

































– Foreign currency translation adjustment





29,876





1,141,596





(272,169)





1,230,734

Comprehensive (loss) income





(1,168,291)





3,861,819





(3,824,447)





33,559,125

Less: Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interest





945





(18,637)





(4,095)





(12,620)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.



$ (1,167,346)



$ 3,843,182



$ (3,828,542)



$ 33,546,505





































(Loss) Income per share

































– Basic



$ (0.02)



$ 0.02



$ (0.06)



$ 0.37

– Diluted



$ (0.02)



$ 0.02



$ (0.06)



$ 0.37





































Weighted average number of shares of common stock:

































– Basic





60,430,255





88,411,583





56,877,900





86,347,656

– Diluted





60,430,255





88,993,839





56,877,900





86,938,886



