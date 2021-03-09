CBC Mortgage Agency Names Tai Christensen Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a nationally chartered housing finance agency and a leading source of down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, has named Tai Christensen its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Officer for 2021. In her new role, Christensen will lead an effort to promote a culture of inclusion for employees of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities.

Christensen began her real estate finance career more than 14 years ago as a mortgage processor. She joined CBCMA in 2018 and has served in her role as director of government affairs since 2019, a position she will maintain alongside her new role.

"We are very pleased that Tai will lead our DEI efforts," said CBCMA President Miki Adams. "As our director of government affairs, Tai has been an outstanding advocate in supporting down payment assistance for a spectrum of borrowers, particularly minorities and those in underserved communities. We have no doubt that she will excel at helping CBCMA elevate its vision of inclusive excellence."

CBCMA recognizes that a culture of inclusivity is built on diverse perspectives, and this starts at the very top. As DEI officer, Christensen, together with the company's DEI committee, will leverage best practices and resources to promote a culture of inclusion for all employees and business partners alike, regardless of racial, ethnic and gender identity.

"I truly want to help our employees understand the value behind the diversity of our team," said Christensen. "By sharing our unique life journeys with each other, we'll be able to create a more unified and harmonious work family. In addition, I want to help create an environment where educating our employees about diversity is celebrated."

CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency. As a leading source of down payment assistance, the company helps low-to-moderate income consumers, often in minority neighborhoods, achieve the dream of homeownership.

