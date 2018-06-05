CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending Ranked Among Top Mortgage Originators Nationally

LAKE CITY, Fla., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending has been named to the Scotsman Guide's Top Originators 2017 list, earning a coveted spot among the highest volume mortgage originators nationally.
CBC Mortgage was ranked No. 57 in the Top Dollar Volume category by Scotsman Guide in its Top Originators rankings of the nation's top-producing mortgage lenders. Top Originators 2017 is the mortgage industry's most comprehensive, most intensely verified list of its kind, ranking the top 75 mortgage originators nationally.
"It is an honor for CBC Mortgage to be named among the nation's top-producing mortgage lenders," said Brynn Stensrud, president of CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending. "Over the years we have had numerous individual lenders named to the Scotsman Guide's lists of top lenders – including David Goldberg being ranked among the best mortgage lenders in Cleveland and the state of Ohio on the Best Mortgage Lenders 2017 list. It is gratifying for the organization as a whole to achieve this prestigious designation. It is a testament to the great work every member of CBC Mortgage does each day."
CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending, a division of First Federal Bank, offers traditional retail and wholesale lending through offices across the Southeast and Midwest.
About First Federal
First Federal Bank is a community bank founded in the heart of North Florida in 1962. Today, First Federal is a $2 billion-asset institution offering a full line of personal and business financial solutions, services and loans through full-service banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central Florida, and coastal South Carolina. In addition, First Federal has mortgage lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and SBA and USDA lending offices throughout Florida and in multiple states. First Federal is a mutual savings bank and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla.
