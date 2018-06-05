CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending Ranked Among Top Mortgage Originators Nationally

"It is an honor for CBC Mortgage to be named among the nation's top-producing mortgage lenders," said Brynn Stensrud, president of CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending. "Over the years we have had numerous individual lenders named to the Scotsman Guide's lists of top lenders – including David Goldberg being ranked among the best mortgage lenders in Cleveland and the state of Ohio on the Best Mortgage Lenders 2017 list. It is gratifying for the organization as a whole to achieve this prestigious designation. It is a testament to the great work every member of CBC Mortgage does each day."

CBC National Bank Mortgage Lending, a division of First Federal Bank, offers traditional retail and wholesale lending through offices across the Southeast and Midwest.

About First Federal

First Federal Bank is a community bank founded in the heart of North Florida in 1962. Today, First Federal is a $2 billion-asset institution offering a full line of personal and business financial solutions, services and loans through full-service banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central Florida, and coastal South Carolina. In addition, First Federal has mortgage lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and SBA and USDA lending offices throughout Florida and in multiple states. First Federal is a mutual savings bank and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla.

