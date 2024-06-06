First Federal Bank: Empowering the Next Generation with Money Management Skills

LAKE CITY, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through partnerships with local schools, First Federal Bank is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions. By accessing tools from Banzai, a premium online financial literacy program, First Federal and educators are teaching students better financial habits for free.

In 2023, First Federal trained 6 new teachers on how to use the program and provided workbooks for 740 students. The average score during the programs' pre-test was at 55% and increased to 76% at the close of the year. With over 650 hours spent in the classroom, the bankers and teachers are honored with the positive results.

"We are thrilled to see the impact that our financial literacy program is having on local students," said John A. Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank. "Teaching young people about the importance of managing money wisely is essential for their long-term financial stability, and we are honored to support our schools with financial curriculum."

The results speak for themselves, with students showing significant improvement in their financial knowledge and habits. By working together with educators, First Federal Bank is making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people and helping to set them up for future success.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a leading financial institution committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. With banking locations in northern Florida and coastal South Carolina, First Federal Bank is a community-owned bank that provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans. Additionally, SBA and USDA customers are served by lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest, and mortgages are offered nationwide. With over $3.9 billion in assets, First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida and has a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The bank is consistently recognized with a "5-Star, Superior" rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for over 20 years. Furthermore, Newsweek named First Federal the "Best Small Bank in Florida" for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 and "Best Regional Bank" for 2024. To learn more, visit the website at www.ffbf.com.

