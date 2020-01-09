CBC/Radio-Canada and LiveU to Bring SMPTE ST 2110 Standard to State-of-the-Art New Montreal Broadcast Facility

"CBC/Radio-Canada broadcasts from locations around the world, requiring an integrated solution to deliver high-quality live transmissions over IP to its audiences," said Avi Cohen, LiveU COO & Co-founder. "CBC/Radio-Canada has given us the opportunity to understand their production needs and how they serve the public. We are honored to have been given the opportunity to work towards the development of a mix of products that support SMPTE 2110 for CBC/Radio-Canada."

Collaboration with Global Broadcasters

LiveU's global presence and customer base which includes major global broadcasters CNN, Fox News, CBS News, NBC, BBC, Sky News, and others made the organization a valuable technology supplier to CBC/Radio-Canada. The potential to collaborate with the global news organizations via LiveU's Content Contribution and Distribution Service, LiveU Matrix will allow CBC/Radio-Canada to share and receive pool content from high-profile events and breaking news events around the world.

About LiveU

