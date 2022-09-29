CBD and THC fans invited to make history at seltzer brand's Minneapolis launch

A CBD and THC seltzer brand is inviting Minneapolis locals to make history at its official Minnesota launch party on October 1.

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycling Frog , a new player in the CBD and THC space, is hosting the state's very first THC Seltzer Party at Sneaky Pete's in downtown Minneapolis, where people can be among the first to drink weed legally in a bar in Minnesota.

To celebrate Minnesota legalizing the consumption of THC products in July this year, Cycling Frog is hosting Seltzer Sampling Stations outside Sneaky Pete's during the Golden Gopher homecoming football game from 5pm on Saturday October 1.

People aged 21 and over will be able sample their three popular THC seltzers , Wild Cherry, Black Currant, and Ruby Grapefruit, and be among the first to legally drink weed in a Minnesota bar. Also, the first 250 customers to purchase Cycling Frog's THC Seltzers at Sneaky Pete's that evening will get a free t-shirt and eye black.

Cycling Frog's THC Seltzers are a wildly drinkable hard seltzer alternative. With 5mg delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD per 12oz can, the beverages are designed to help people unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, and above all else, have fun.

The seltzers are made with 100% hemp extract and all-natural fruit juices. They are also:

0% Alcohol

50-60 Calories

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Non-GMO

Full Spectrum

A pack of 6 retails at $19.99. They are also available to buy through Cycling Frog's website .

Jason Peterson, Cycling Frog 's Head of Brand, said: "Through a glitch in the Matrix, Minnesota legalized the consumption of hemp-derived THC products in July 2022 and has been clamoring for legal THC products ever since.

"What makes this different from previous legalization efforts was the suddenness in which it occurred. It happened so quickly that legislatures hadn't written into law the guidelines through which these products could be distributed, marketed, and sold, creating a vacuum into which every cannabis company is seemingly now being pulled.

"Due to the few limitations presented in the law itself and the lack of guidance from a state-managed recreational cannabis market, Minnesotans can enjoy recreational THC products with a freedom not seen before in America. EVER!

"As a manufacturer and distributor of federally legal THC seltzers and THC + CBD gummies, softgels and mints, we knew we had to get in on the action and celebrate. That's why we're hosting the state's very first THC Seltzer Party at the Golden Gophers homecoming football game at Sneaky Pete's – a stalwart of college football tradition in Minneapolis.

"There'll be free drinks, t-shirts, posters, and stickers up for grabs, so we're encouraging anybody who wants to make history with us to get to Sneaky Pete's, 14 North 5th St, from 5pm on Saturday October 1st."

Based out of Seattle, Cycling Frog announced its entry into the legal cannabis market in January 2022 and has since served its unique THC seltzers and THC + CBD gummies, softgels and mints to over 10,000 customers across the United States.

Cycling Frog was brought forward in a partnership between CEO and Founder Sequoia Price-Lazarus and Executive Partner and Head of Brand Jason Peterson, who both have a deep history working in the cannabis sector since 2014.

They are on a mission to produce something fresh and different, and have seen firsthand how the pandemic has impacted the medical and recreational cannabis market, with prolonged periods of fear, boredom, and anxiety marking a breakout moment for the industry.

Cycling Frog's THC Seltzer Party - from 5pm on Saturday October 1st 2022

Location: Sneaky Pete's, 14 North 5th St. Minneapolis, MN 55403

Website: https://cyclingfrog.com/

About Cycling Frog and its products:

Launching in January 2022, Cycling Frog offers unique, safe, and fun hemp-based, THC + CBD products to a mass audience. Their flagship range of THC Seltzers comes in a range of flavors and are vegan, 50-60 calories, are federally-legal, and offer 5mg THC.

Cycling Frog aims to change an entire generation's perception and access to THC + CBD products in the US.

Cycling Frog focuses on creating THC & CBD products of the highest quality. Using domestically sourced hemp from non-GMO farms, they make their THC & CBD extracts in-house. From there, extracts that meet their exacting standards are selected and used to create a plethora of products based on their customer's THC & CBD tolerance and experience. Finally, all their products are third-party tested to ensure the quality is exceptionally consistent, and free of heavy metals and pesticides.

For more information: https://cyclingfrog.com/

SOURCE Cycling Frog