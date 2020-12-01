CBD Isolates Expected to Gain Lion Share of Cannabis Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD products are wildly popular and widely marketed, but each CBD product is not the same… yes, each has CBD in it but what type of CBD is in there? Most of these products are often not just CBD. Rather, they are full or broad-spectrum products which contain THC and other minor cannabinoids and compounds. The terms full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate each refer to types of cannabis extracts known as concentrates. The descriptions indicate the amount of plant-produced therapeutic chemicals present beyond the primary cannabinoids (THC and/or CBD) and are shorthand for conveying the diversity of bioactives in each extract. When cannabinoids are isolated using high-tech methods such as chromatography, this separates the molecules, allowing researchers to learn about the individual compounds, as well as allow manufacturers to formulate specific cannabinoid combinations, or remove particular cannabinoids like THC. Although there is a high demand for full-spectrum cannabinoid products in the consumer market, isolated cannabinoids have a bright future in multiple industries. From pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products to nutraceuticals, beauty and skincare to food and beverage industries, cannabinoid isolation is critical to the industry. Mentioned in today's commentary include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO).

New Frontier data discusses isolates and The Entourage Effect this way: "The definition of the Entourage Effect is relatively simple: It is the theory that cannabinoids have more favorable action when delivered with a higher proportion of native phytochemicals such as terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. It manifests as both amplification of positive effects (efficacy) and modulation of undesirable ones (tolerability). An Isolate is the purest form of extracted cannabinoids, a crystalline powder with a purity of 99.9%. It is created through additional solvent processes after distillation. The additional processing steps are expensive, but due to the extreme purity of the final product, cheaper crude extracts can be used as starting material without concern for residues…. distillates and isolates offer consistency and standardization; they are known quantities. Without much singular personality, one can use a wider variety of flavorings to make the formulation really shine, and they are far more consistent in emulsions (if the supplier is reliable). The consumer can also expect the same effects and sensory experience each time."

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL) Breaking News: Rapid Therapeutic Completes $14 Million Acquisition of Razor Jacket - Razor Jacket is an Isolate Lab capable of producing up to 250 kilograms per month of 99.9% pure medical grade isolate - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a SEC fully-reporting growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing and marketing company focused on employing FDA-approved Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver cannabinoid compounds, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN, announced today that it has closed on a transaction acquiring all of the assets of Razor Jacket, LLC based in Hillsboro, Oregon. The transaction is valued at $14 million in cash and stock which includes all potential future earnouts of $13.2 Million.

An "isolate" is the ultra-pure form of any single cannabinoid, having no other chemical ingredients. This vertical acquisition assures RTSL the ability to manufacture "in house" any combination of CBD, CBG, CBN and/or terpenes up to a total of 250 kilograms a month of 99.9% pure isolate. Any isolate not consumed in RTSL' primary products will be marketed as medical or pharmaceutical grade isolate directly to the health and wellness space. The new lab being relocated to North Texas assures RTSL can make more than 3,000,000 MDI units annually without outsourcing. Further, the acquisition will reduce RTSL's cost of goods sold by approximately 50% per MDI unit.

RTSL's CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, "this acquisition does a lot for our growing company. We not only assure our supply of cannabinoids, but we pick up additional talent. Ryan Johnson is coming on as our COO responsible for marketing, and Frank Gill will be running the isolate lab. Both men are under three (3) year contracts. As such, we inherit a formidable marketing and scientific team with deep and important ties to the pharmaceutical space. With Ryan's addition, I can concentrate more on strategic matters such as working on moving RTSL to a national exchange, exploring international manufacturing and initiating research."

RTSL's new COO, Ryan Johnson states, "The first order of business is getting the new lab setup when it arrives from Oregon in about 30 days. We are taking steps to revamp our medical marketing process. During the recent Covid-19 pandemic, RTSL was able to ship about 8,000 units on a major contract; however, the remaining contact of 192,000 units has been abandoned by the distributor. The loss of business is something many business owners faced during this global pandemic. Looking forward, our projections for 2021 are to produce and sell over 2 Million MDI units, so we plan to rapidly scale up sales and production. Additionally, we are looking at filing three (3) patents in the near term and there will be more on this cutting-edge technology soon. As such, we have lots of work in front of us and it is an exciting time to be in this space." Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

In other active company news in the markets this week:

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) recently reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. "While our third quarter revenue decreased, we are pleased with the demonstrated improvement in operating discipline, successful cost optimization initiatives and a material reduction of our debt," said Zach George, Sundial's CEO. "Following the announcement of our financial restructuring in June of this year, we have accelerated improvements in our operating practices targeting a sustainable cost structure and a simplified business model that will better enable us to focus on delighting consumers."

"Having entered 2020 with a challenged capital structure, and a disparate business model, our team has moved aggressively to focus our operations and product portfolio to get the very best from our high-quality people and assets," added Mr. George. "We faced some challenges with our cultivation processes this past quarter, but the modular nature of our indoor facility enabled Sundial to quickly adapt to rapidly evolving market conditions and consumer preferences in today's Canadian cannabis market. We firmly believe that the changes we've made to the business these past four months will position Sundial for future success."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, recently announced it has entered into a strategic Supply Agreement (the "Agreement") with Cantek Holdings ("Cantek"), one of Israel's leaders in the medical cannabis field.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Aurora will supply Cantek with dried bulk flower over a two-year period, with the option to extend. The Company intends to provide Cantek with a minimum of 4,000 kgs of bulk dried flower annually, which will be processed into finished product, and co-branded under the Aurora and Cantek brand names for the Israeli market with the potential for additional international market sales. Having secured all necessary export and import permits, the initial shipment of cannabis under the Agreement occurred during the week of November 16, 2020.

MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) recently announced the product release of "RSO" capsules from the Company's proprietary cannabis flower and concentrate brand, Nature's Heritage. The capsules are made with powderized RSO and are available in 5 mg, 25 mg, and 100 mg doses at the Company's Panacea Wellness dispensary and other dispensaries in Massachusetts.

RSO is a high-THC cannabis oil reported to have positive results for patients managing a variety of medical conditions and their side effects. The RSO name is homage to the Canadian cannabis activist, Rick Simpson, who created the oil to treat his skin cancer after reading a 1975 Journal of the National Cancer Institute study about the efficacy of high doses of THC in cancer treatment. RSO has a thick consistency and is traditionally incorporated into foods or beverages for ingestion or used as a topical directly on affected areas.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"HEXO's topline growth this quarter reflects the ongoing performance and success of our 2.0 products and the high quality of our offering which repeatedly resonates with consumers. We are commanding significant market share in Quebec and this year we made major strides by launching Truss cannabis infused beverages in Canada in addition to our initial foray into the U.S. with Molson Coors, a world-class partner," said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO.

St-Louis continued, "Our business is improving quarter over quarter as we continue to focus on achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA. In the fourth quarter we also strengthened our balance sheet as we look beyond positive Adjusted EBITDA to positive EPS."

