CBD Nationwide Expands Production and Operations for White Label Clients

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Nationwide, the nation's most respected and largest in-house CBD manufacturer, has expanded operations and facilities. The new proprietary machinery, facility enlargement and added staff further enhance the company's capabilities for increased production of CBD products for clients.

In addition to its proven formulations of CBD oils, candies, caramels, gummies, and skincare, CBD Nationwide announces newly added CBD products available for private label, including lollipops, soft chews and tablets.

The company also provides customized creations for clients looking to create completely new CBD products. CBD packaging and branding will also soon be available for those who are looking for a turnkey solution from start to finish.

CBD Nationwide is a leading CBD manufacturer with a decade of industry expertise. The company a level of precision, quality assurance, and engineering support that is unique in the world of CBD manufacturing and follows FDA regulations and strict GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines that are used in the pharmaceutical industry. The company annually produces millions of innovative private and white-label CBD products seen in the marketplace today.

"Starting a CBD business can be challenging – there is so much to know, from sourcing quality CBD products, to packaging and regulations, to starting CBD merchant accounts," said CBD Nationwide Co-Founder Katie Devoe. "If you're looking to get into this booming industry, we have the expertise, equipment and facilities to produce even more quality CBD products for our clients nationally."

CBD Nationwide has always been committed to quality and sustainability through every step of the supply chain, from seed to sale. All products are made from American grown hemp and are third-party tested. To request a quote, call 1-844-44CBDNW or visit www.CBDNationwide.com.

About CBD Nationwide

