CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Corporate updates

DENVER, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD and hemp products and the owner of CBD Social Network announces corporate updates on CBD of Denver, Inc., CBD Welt 24 GmbH and Rockflowr GmbH.

Rockflowr GmbH has started to sell flower to a company in Barcelona, Spain. We have agreed to send a test shipment and if successful we expect to expand this relationship. Rockflowr GmbH is exploring the possibility of applying for a license in either Luxembourg or Belgium to allow sales of CBD flower in other parts of the EU and to fulfill order interests. Each European country has their own set of requirements and obtaining these licenses will allow further expansion of our business.

CBD of Denver, Inc. with the help of our accountants in Switzerland are working hard to get our financials posted ahead of schedule. We have received phone calls and emails from investors asking if we are going to post our financials on June 30. June 30 is the end of the quarter and regulators require filing 45 days after the end of the quarter. We understand that investors are eager to see the results from the acquisitions we have announced and hope to file as quickly as possible.

CBD Welt 24, GmbH has received cameras to enable online viewing of the grow facilities and hopes to have them installed and available for viewing online soon.

"The next harvest is next week and the flowers look and smell fantastic," according to CBD Welt's master grower. "We expect to have a harvest approximately every month."

CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of the cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com.

