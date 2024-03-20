CBD Oracle Lab Study Finds "Hemp Gummies" Sold on Amazon with Huge Doses of Delta-8 THC

The same deceptive gummies are also sold by Walmart, eBay, and other retailers, but enforcement is virtually non-existent.

TUSTIN, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lab analysis commissioned by CBD Oracle , a cannabis consumer research company, has identified products available on Amazon containing huge quantities of delta-8 THC, which is banned in many states. Despite this, a recent survey revealed that the intoxicating cannabinoid is still popular with teens.

Erik Paulson, PhD, lab manager at InfiniteCAL, commented, "If people are purchasing these hemp gummies from Amazon with the understanding that they will derive some benefit from the hemp contained within, then I would say that you're essentially rolling the dice. You could be getting CBD-infused products, THC-infused products, hempseed oil-infused products, or it's very likely you would be getting a product with no hemp in it at all."

CBD Oracle purchased 56 hemp products from popular brands on Amazon, sending a selection of gummies, tinctures, topical creams and mints to InfiniteCAL for analysis. Amazon policy prohibits CBD and THC, but brands advertise large doses of unnamed "hemp" ingredients while listing benefits associated with CBD, such as promoting "calm" and "restful nights."

The lab found that 30% of products did contain CBD. However, 43% of products didn't contain any hemp at all – not even hemp seed oil. They might not contain an ingredient banned by Amazon, but the lab results reveal an even bigger scam: they are just overpriced gummy bears.

While only 11% tested positive for THC, three products had a lot of delta-8 THC. This controversial intoxicating cannabinoid is banned by many states but is still widely-used by teens according to the 2023 Monitoring the Future survey . Even though the high is milder than ordinary delta-9 THC, the highest-THC product in the study had a huge 76 mg per gummy, making them more potent than state-legal cannabis edibles.

To view the full report, visit: https://cbdoracle.com/news/amazon-hemp-market-study/.

About CBD Oracle

CBD Oracle is a consumer research company working to improve the safety and transparency of cannabis and hemp products, producing in-depth research pieces on cannabis and cannabinoids, along with analysis of social and legal issues.

About InfiniteCAL

InfiniteCAL provides analytical services prioritizing public safety, enabling brands to ensure their premium products meet the highest standards.

SOURCE CBD Oracle