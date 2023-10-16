New Analysis From CBD Oracle: Almost 1 in 3 States Have Banned Delta-8 THC

News provided by

CBD Oracle

16 Oct, 2023, 10:27 ET

CBD Oracle releases state-by-state analysis of delta-8 THC's legal status, helping both the industry and consumers stay compliant and stay informed.

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Oracle, a cannabis consumer research company, has released the first state-by-state map of delta-8 THC's legality that is both publicly available and reviewed for accuracy by an attorney. The 2018 Farm Bill and state laws that followed created a confusing patchwork of different regulatory schemes for hemp, and the new CBD Oracle map is designed to help the hemp industry and customers navigate current laws.

To view the full analysis, visit: https://cbdoracle.com/news/policy/delta-8-thc-legal/

CBD Oracle, working alongside Neil Willner, co-chair of the cannabis group at Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, combed through the laws of each state and looked at the federal picture to produce the map.

Neil Willner comments, "Accurate information is an absolute necessity for any industry, let alone an industry that evolves on a seemingly daily basis like cannabis. Unfortunately, inaccurate information spreads like wildfire, especially in cannabis. CBD Oracle's mapping project provides an essential trusted source of information to rely on for both consumers and manufacturers alike."

The analysis found that 17 U.S. states have banned delta-8 THC, and seven others have severely restricted the cannabinoid. Bans in states like Colorado, Nevada and North Dakota target the "isomerization" process used to produce delta-8 THC from CBD, while others – like California and Maryland – only allow delta-8 THC in the regulated marijuana industry.

In 21 states and Washington D.C., delta-8 THC is broadly considered legal. Unfortunately, only a handful of these states (Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Wyoming) have laws stating that delta-8 THC should only be sold to adults.

The map will be kept up-to-date as laws change, making it an invaluable resource for companies trying to stay compliant with both state and federal law. Compliance helps everyone, producing safer products, saving money on police enforcement and giving budding businesses a stable baseline to build from. CBD Oracle's map offers clarity for consumers and the industry, ensuring that nobody accidentally breaks the law.

About CBD Oracle

CBD Oracle is a consumer research company working to improve the safety and transparency of cannabis and hemp products, producing in-depth research pieces on cannabis and cannabinoids, along with analysis of social and legal issues.

SOURCE CBD Oracle

Also from this source

CBD Oracle Study Finds 26% of "Hemp" Delta-9 THC Products Are Actually Made From Marijuana

CBD Oracle Study Finds 26% of "Hemp" Delta-9 THC Products Are Actually Made From Marijuana

Three-quarters of hemp delta-9 THC products cannot be legally sold as hemp in states such as Colorado and Massachusetts, according to a new study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.