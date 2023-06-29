CBD Skincare Market size to grow at a CAGR of 26.74% from 2022 to 2027: The skincare benefits offered by CBD to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD skincare market is estimated to grow by USD 2,197.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 26.74% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Oils, Cream moisturizers and cleansers, and Mask serum and lotion), Source (hemp and marijuana), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the oils segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The reduction of redness of the skin is a major benefit of CBD oil and it is highly effective in treating sensitive skin that easily reacts to allergens and is prone to eczema, dermatitis, and other skin-related ailments. It is also a very popular skin conditioning agent, which helps to enhance the overall appearance of the skin by making it soft and smooth. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Skincare Market 2023-2027

CBD Skincare Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Blessed CBD, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Dixie Elixirs LLC, Earthly Body Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, High Tide Inc., Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Kana Skincare, Kush Creams, Leef Organics Ltd., LOreal SA, Myaderm Inc., Nordic Organics Inc., Redwood Wellness LLC, The CBD Skincare Co, and Vertly LLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Oils, Cream moisturizer and cleanser, and Mask serum and lotion) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

CBD skincare market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Blessed CBD, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Dixie Elixirs LLC, Earthly Body Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, High Tide Inc., Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Kana Skincare, Kush Creams, Leef Organics Ltd., LOreal SA, Myaderm Inc., Nordic Organics Inc., Redwood Wellness LLC, The CBD Skincare Co, and Vertly LLC

CBD Skincare Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The increasing collaboration among vendors and business expansion is an emerging market trend. The collaborations among market participants help them to expand their product portfolios, geographic presence, as well as distribution networks. The expansion of business by vendors enables them to widen their customer base by increasing their geographical presence. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The easy availability of counterfeit products is one of the factors hindering the CBD skincare market growth. Counterfeiting has increased over the past few years, as consumers prefer low-priced products to expensive ones. The digital era makes it possible for counterfeiters to sell their products without a prior product review or inspection. Therefore, the presence of numerous counterfeit products can lead to market fragmentation, which can lead to the lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and the erosion of market share held by international vendors. Moreover, there are several countries across the world where the selling of CBD skincare products has yet not been legalized. This has led to the illegal sales of CBD skincare products in these countries where the products offered by the manufacturers do not adhere to the general standards associated with the manufacturing, labeling, and selling of these products. Such factors are hindering market growth.

The CBD skincare market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this CBD Skincare Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the CBD skincare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the CBD skincare market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the CBD skincare market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD skincare market vendors

Related Reports:

The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.39%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers CBD-infused cosmetics market segmentation by product (skincare, make-up and haircare, fragrances, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization is notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth.

The Global CBD oil market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,361.32 million accelerating at a CAGR of 27.63% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medical, personal use, pharmaceutical, and wellness), product (marijuana-derived CBD oil and hemp-derived CBD oil), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa). The growing millennial population in key cannabis markets is notably driving the market growth.

CBD Skincare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,197.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blessed CBD, Cannuka LLC, CBD For Life, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Dixie Elixirs LLC, Earthly Body Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, High Tide Inc., Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Kana Skincare, Kush Creams, Leef Organics Ltd., LOreal SA, Myaderm Inc., Nordic Organics Inc., Redwood Wellness LLC, The CBD Skincare Co, and Vertly LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

