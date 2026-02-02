cbdMD's Herbal Oasis Expands into Louisiana with Morales Beverage Group Following Strong Texas Momentum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a leading innovator in wellness and hemp-derived consumer products, today announced a major distribution expansion for its Herbal Oasis THC-infused social seltzer ("Oasis") through an expanded partnership with Morales Beverage Group ("MBG").

The agreement extends Oasis into Louisiana, strengthening the brand's regional footprint across the Gulf South and creating a more contiguous platform for continued Southeast growth, following strong early performance in Texas. With MBG's established statewide distribution infrastructure, Oasis is positioned to accelerate placement across convenience, independent beverage, and premium lifestyle retail accounts throughout Louisiana.

"Louisiana represents an other stepping stone for us and the expansion of cbdMD's Oasis brand," said T. Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "Partnering with MBG gives us the scale and reach to bring Oasis to retailers across the state."

Under the partnership, MBG will distribute Oasis statewide across Louisiana, with initial emphasis on channels where adult consumers are actively seeking modern alcohol alternatives and functional social beverages. Management expects to start shipping product in late February.

"Texas has proven the strength of the Oasis platform and brand," said Sullivan Hope, Portfolio Manager at MBG Texas. "Expanding into Louisiana allows us to build on that momentum and bring a compelling, compliant beverage offering to a new market."

Redefining the Fast-Growing THC Beverage Category

The THC beverage market is one of the fastest-growing segments in functional CPG. According to Fact MR, U.S. THC beverage sales exceeded $1.6 billion in 2025 and are projected to grow more than $3.5 billion in 2030, assuming relief from recent rule changes.

Oasis stands out with a proprietary formulation combining hemp-derived THC, CBD, and CBG with functional adaptogenic mushrooms—including lion's mane, reishi, and cordyceps—crafted to promote focus, calm, and connection.

With vibrant, flavor-forward offerings such as Lemon Lift, Berry Fusion, Tropical Twist, Mango Bliss, and Tropic Wave, Oasis provides consumers a refreshing, alcohol-free way to socialize that is both functional and fun.

About Herbal Oasis

Herbal Oasis is a line of cbdMD premium hemp-derived THC seltzers crafted to elevate social experiences. With bright flavors like Lemon Lift, Tropical Twist, and Mango Bliss, Oasis blends cannabinoids and functional ingredients to create a new kind of social beverage for today's consumers. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, offering a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced THC-free¹ CBD products and an array of Farm Act-compliant Delta-9 products. The Company also operates Bluebrid Botanicals, Paw CBD, ATRx Labs, and Herbal Oasis, a premium THC-infused functional social seltzer. Learn more at cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, www.bluebirdbotanicals.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts, and projections regarding future performance and events that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Those statements include statements regarding expectations from evolving federal regulation, market acceptance of Oasis products and expansion of Oasis brand sales. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," and "seek," and similar expressions and include any financial projections or estimates or pro forma financial information set forth herein. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, customer acceptance of our product offerings, as well as those risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

T. Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.