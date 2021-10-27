cBEYONData Announces Appointment of R. Gray Beck as Chief Financial Officer

LORTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cBEYONData, LLC (the "Company"), a Virginia-based premier provider of business intelligence, data analytics, and business automation solutions for federal agencies, announced today R. Gray Beck joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer.

As the CFO, Gray will lead planning and execution of the Company's financial strategy and manage the Company's finance and accounting functions. Gray will focus on optimizing the Company's financial resources to continue to develop and deliver best-in-class service offerings.

"We are excited to have Gray join the cBEYONData team. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance and accounting operations. Additionally, we appreciate the opportunity to work with a proven executive from a prior Bluestone portfolio company." said CEO Dyson Richards.

Gray brings more than a decade of experience in successfully delivering professional services to federal, state, and local government customers. Prior to joining cBEYONData, Gray held the CFO role at Quadel Consulting, a past Bluestone portfolio company. He holds an M.S. degree in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis, as well as a PMP certification.

About cBEYONData's Solutions and Services

Federal CFOs face a wide range of mandated compliance, transparency, and performance management requirements. cBEYONData provides its customers with scalable and repeatable solutions that automate compliance, budgeting, and financial reporting. The Company's proprietary technology solutions facilitate the consolidation of disparate systems, eliminating the need for manual aggregation of data, and improving customer return on investment. Please visit www.cbeyondata.com to find out more.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. www.bluestoneinv.com.

