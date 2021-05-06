CBF Productions Evolves From 'Concerts In Your Car' To Offer Premiere In-Person Concerts At Petco Park In San Diego

Tickets for both concerts start at $29 and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 6 th at 10:00 a.m. PT. To purchase tickets, please visit www.padres.com/concerts .

Last year CBF Productions pioneered the drive-in trend, creating Concerts in Your Car – California's first "in your car" and socially-distanced live event series. CBF Productions has staged more than 150 drive-in events since its June 2020 launch at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, offering everything from comedy shows and concerts, to a family-friendly circus and movies. Prior performances include Kaskade, Third Eye Blind, Sublime, Dj Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) and many more.

"We are excited to continue expanding our offerings in partnership with Petco Park with these two safe shows at America's finest ballpark," says CBF Productions Founder and CEO, Vincenzo Giammanco. "The growth and success we achieved during such a trying time for live events last year really taught us that the sky's the limit."

Both in-person concerts will be held at the iconic Petco Park ballpark, with the stage set up near 2nd base. Petco Park's open-air environment provides for one of the safest concert experiences in San Diego County, with the concert's capacity starting at 6,000 attendees. Standard COVID safety protocols from Padres home games will remain in place, including guests two years and older wearing masks at all times while not actively eating or drinking. Hundreds of hand sanitizer stations are available throughout, and the ballpark is cleaned regularly and sanitized by the "Petco Park Clean Team."

Upcoming in-person concerts at Petco Park:

The Beach Boys - Saturday, May 29

Ziggy Marley - Sunday, May 30

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.padres.com/concerts

CBF Productions is continuing its Concerts in Your Car series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot, offering 700 carloads of fans the opportunity to see live, in-person performances. The empty parking lot is transformed into a pulsing theatre-in-the-round, complete with a massive stage, state-of-the-art sound system transmitting the performance to your car's FM radio, elaborate lighting and four massive LED video screens that will provide 360 degrees of visual entertainment that can be seen from any parking spot. A rotating selection of local food and beverage options is now available on-site for purchase.

Upcoming Concerts in Your Car events at the Ventura County Fairgrounds:

Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival - Thursday, May 20

Bon Jovi - Exclusively recorded - Saturday, May 22

WAR - Saturday, May 29

Nelly and Baby Bash - Saturday, June 12

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.concertsinyourcar.com .

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

CBF Productions is the creator of Concerts in Your Car -- California's first "in your car" and socially distanced live events series. CBF launched the series in 2020 in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic, safely bringing live music back to reality. Among the top-tier talent that have performed at CBF's Concerts in Your Car events include Kaskade, The Beach Boys, Third Eye Blind and Snoop Dogg. The innovation and success of the Concerts in Your Car series garnered national attention and press coverage by Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Pollstar, KTLA, Forbes, Extra TV and many more. This year, CBF continues to be an industry-leader in live events production and will expand its brand to offer in-person, live stadium concerts in partnership with Petco Park.

From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter Wine Walks and more, CBF's visionary events have been on the forefront of the food/drink and music festival circuit for over 12 years. For more information on CBF Productions, visit www.CBFproductions.com .

