CB&I Awarded EPC Contract for Two LPG Storage Spheres in Canada

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horton CBI, Limited (Horton CBI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CB&I, today announced that it has been awarded a sizable* contract for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (EPFC) of two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Hortonspheres® by a leading Canadian infrastructure company, for whom Horton CBI delivered three similar spheres in 2018.

The 25-meter diameter spheres, each with a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters, will be fabricated in CB&I's Kasemphol fabrication facility in Thailand and shipped to the site in Canada as sub-assemblies. CB&I's Thailand fabrication facility is strategically located near the Sattahip Deep Sea Port and specializes in the production of onshore modules, structural steel products, and prefabricated storage tanks. Spanning more than 203,000 square meters, the facility has the size and scale to offer turnkey fabrication services.

Horton CBI expects onsite work in Canada, including erection, post-weld heat treatment, hydrotesting, external coating, and fireproofing, to take approximately 18 months to complete.

"CB&I has operated in Canada for more than 110 years, and we are pleased to continue our long-standing commitment to energy infrastructure projects in the region to help unlock additional Canadian export capacity," said Brian Goedken, CB&I's Vice President of Operations. "Our vast experience has provided us a strong foundation for continuous improvement of spherical storage pressure vessels and their related systems, and we implement rigorous quality controls and safety procedures throughout every phase of our projects."

CB&I pioneered the concept of field-welding spheres in the 1920s and built the world's first field-erected Hortonsphere® vessel in 1923. Since then, the company has designed and built thousands of spheres around the world, including liquid spheres up to 94 feet (28.6m) in diameter and gas spheres up to 110 feet (33.5m) in diameter.

*CB&I defines a sizable contract as between USD $25 million and $50 million.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 135+ year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CB&I cautions that statements in this communication that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected timing and execution of projects, and statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or in credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope, or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders, and other modifications or actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms or codes or applicable laws; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers, and other business counterparties of CB&I; and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of CB&I's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, CB&I undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE CB&I STS Delaware LLC