CBIZ Acquires Borden Perlman Insurance Agency, Inc.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced the acquisition of Borden Perlman Insurance Agency, Inc. ("BP") of Ewing, NJ, effective December 31, 2020.

Founded more than 100 years ago, BP is a fourth generation family-owned property and casualty insurance agency providing liability and risk management, with a specialty in sports programs and high-net-worth individuals, to mid-market clients throughout the U.S. BP has 65 employees with approximately $16 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "Our property and casualty business is among our highest performing business lines and we continue to make strategic investments to strengthen our presence in growing markets and add proven talent to our team. BP's history of exceptional client service coupled with its strong culture made this a natural fit for CBIZ and we are excited for the opportunities that this acquisition brings to our combined teams and clients."

Doug Borden and Jeff Perlman, of BP, stated, "We are excited for the opportunity to partner with an organization with a national platform that is so aligned with our own company values and culture. We look forward to continuing our 100-year tradition of providing best-in-class service while expanding our national reach and maintaining our community roots."

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbiz.com

