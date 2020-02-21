CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $445,000 in 4Q 2019 and a Net Interest Margin of 4.43%

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced consolidated net income for quarter ending December 31, 2019 decreased 10.5% to $445,000, from $497,000 in the third quarter of 2019. For the full year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 11% to $1,873,000 from $1,687,000 in the full year of 2018.

Chris Webster, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our strong asset growth of 13% in 2019 was a testament to our team's successful efforts to grow our franchise in Arizona. We're very proud of how we maintained our strong interest margin and consistent earnings with the challenging deposit cost environment we found ourselves in during the middle of the year. As we look ahead to 2020, accelerating our loan growth will be paramount. We feel we've made the right investments and are strong in the right markets to be successful in that effort."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income for the quarter was $445,000 , and $1,873,000 for the year.

, and for the year. NIM of 4.43% for the quarter;

ROE of 8.50% for the quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by 5.35% to $238.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased 12.59% compared to $211.5 million a year ago. Total loans decreased by 2.33% to $173.9 million in the quarter and decreased 1.24% compared to $176.2 million a year ago. Total deposits decreased by 6.11% to $207.5 million during the quarter and increased 17.67% compared to $176.4 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $2.97 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.69% of total loans. No material changes have occurred in the credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased to $20.9 million at December 31, 2019, from $20.7 million the preceding quarter. At December 2019, book value and tangible book value were $2.66 per share compared to $2.63 per share at September 30, 2019 and $2.43 per share a year ago.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at December 31, 2019. Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information















Dollars in thousands - Unaudited

For the quarter ended

Year to Date

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018

12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Summary Income Data







Interest Income

2,969 2,955 2,722

11,804 10,314 Interest expense

489 520 350

1,912 1,065 Net Interest Income

2,480 2,435 2,372

9,892 9,249 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

(74) (79) -

(153) (300) Non-interest income

139 130 78

498 424 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

3 (5) -

(2) - Non-interest expense

2,251 2,142 2,109

8,668 8,301 Income (loss) before income taxes

445 497 341

1,873 1,672 Provision for income tax

- - -

- (15) Net Income

445 497 341

1,873 1,687















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding end-of-period

7,878 7,878 7,828

7,878 7,828 Earnings per common share ($'s)

0.06 0.06 0.04

0.24 0.22 Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)

0.04 0.05 0.03

0.18 0.16 Cash dividend declared

- - -

- - Total shareholders' equity

20,944 20,732 19,039

20,944 19,039 Book value per share ($'s)

2.66 2.63 2.43

2.66 2.43















Selected Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

238,099 251,567 211,477

238,099 211,477 Securities available-for-sale

26,162 23,316 12,951

26,162 12,951 Loans

173,976 178,120 176,181

173,976 176,181 Allowance for loan losses

2,969 2,945 2,859

2,969 2,859 Deposits

207,519 221,032 176,358

207,519 176,358 Other borrowings

- - -

- - Shareholders' equity

20,944 20,732 19,039

20,944 19,039















Performance Ratios (%)













Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

8.50 9.59 7.16

8.94 8.86 Net interest margin

4.43 4.47 4.83

4.43 4.83 Efficiency ratio

88.34 86.34 86.08

84.69 88.56















Asset Quality Data (%)













Nonperforming assets to total assets

3.61 4.23 4.26

3.61 4.26 Reserve for loan losses to total loans

1.71 1.65 1.62

1.71 1.62 Charge-offs to average loans for period

(0.22) (0.23) (0.06)

(0.15) (0.18)















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)













Common Equity Tier 1

13.71 12.97 13.21

13.71 13.21 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.71 12.97 13.21

13.71 13.21 Total risk-based capital ratio

14.97 14.22 14.46

14.97 14.46 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.07 11.06 11.61

11.07 11.61

Contact:

Chris Webster

President & CEO

480-253-4511

cwebster@commercebankaz.com

SOURCE CBOA Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commercebankaz.com

