Cboe Advances ETP Market Leadership, Becomes 2nd Largest Primary Listings Exchange in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced it has become the 2nd largest primary listings venue for exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the U.S. following record gains in new listings this year.

For the year to date, Cboe has captured 35 percent of all new product launches in the market. With these additional 94 listings, the Cboe BZX Equities Exchange is now home to more than 400 ETPs in the U.S., representing approximately $370 billion in total assets under management from more than 50 unique issuers (as of December 2, 2020). Cboe's European market, which has seen a 115 percent increase in listings over the past 12 months, lists more than 60 ETPs from nine unique issuers. The latest milestone advances Cboe's position as a leading exchange for ETP issuers and underscores the continued expansion of Cboe's ETP market share, which has seen a 1,400 percent increase in listings over the past five years.

Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Listings at Cboe Global Markets, said: "From Day One, we have worked tirelessly to execute on our vision of defining markets for issuers, investors and market makers. It is through our commitment to providing best-in-class listings services, leading-edge trading technology and innovative liquidity programs that Cboe has become the fastest-growing, global exchange for ETPs. We remain committed to our mission and advancing the markets for all participants."

New ETP launches at Cboe this year included the first semi-transparent active ETFs from American Century Investments, Fidelity Investments and ClearBridge. In addition, several transfers to Cboe this year included the full O'Shares family of ETFs, representing $1.3 billion in assets under management; Virtus's Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (VWID); and the Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV), which brings Aptus Capital Management's entire $935 million product suite to Cboe.

Cboe operates four U.S. equity exchanges, which account for approximately 20% of daily ETP trading volume. For additional information on the Cboe Listed Marketplace, visit CboeListings.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-E

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, Cboe Global Markets®, BZX®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with American Century Investments, Fidelity Investment, ClearBridge, O'Shares ETFs, Virtus, or Aptus Capital Management. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com

