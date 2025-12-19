Cboe Congratulates Michael Selig on Confirmation as CFTC Chairman

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today issued the following statement in response to the Senate confirmation of Michael Selig as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC):

"On behalf of Cboe, we congratulate Michael Selig on his confirmation as Chairman of the CFTC," said Craig Donohue, CEO of Cboe Global Markets. "He brings deep experience across financial markets and a thoughtful, balanced approach to regulation that will be essential as the derivatives markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace. We look forward to working closely with the CFTC to further strengthen the resilience of our markets, enhance the investor experience, and uphold the principles that have long defined the strength and integrity of U.S. derivatives markets."

"We also thank Acting Chairman Caroline Pham for her leadership and service to the agency, and wish her continued success in her future endeavors."

