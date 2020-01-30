Cboe Announces Launch Date for Cboe Market Close

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced it plans to launch Cboe Market Close (CMC) on the company's BZX Exchange on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Immediately on the effective date, or any trading day thereafter, market participants may begin to route Market-on-Close (MOC) orders to CMC, where they are pre-matched with other MOC orders at 3:35 p.m. ET. The trades are then executed when the official closing price is published, saving participants from paying closing auction fees charged by the primary listing market on orders that are not price forming. The timing of the CMC match allows brokers to route any unmatched MOC orders to the primary exchanges' closing auctions. CMC is available to all participants with no tiering.

For more technical information on CMC, please see the trade desk notice on Cboe's website.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

