Cboe Announces Planned Launch of Options on VIX Futures, Further Expanding Volatility Product Suite

New options planned to be listed on front-month Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures

Options-on-future structure designed to offer new way to manage market volatility

Expansion of VIX complex aims to address global demand for hedging tools

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced plans to launch options on Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures. The new options on VIX futures (VX) are expected to begin trading on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) on October 14, subject to regulatory review.

Cboe currently offers securities-based VIX Index options, which allow investors to manage or gain exposure to broad U.S. equity market volatility. The new options on VIX futures will provide similar utility but are based on front-month VIX futures. With futures as the underlying asset, these options will be CFTC-regulated, enabling a wide array of market participants that are restricted from accessing U.S. securities-based options to use this product to express their views on equity market volatility.

"As the pioneer in volatility trading, Cboe continues to expand its VIX complex with additional products and services targeted at helping market participants better manage portfolio risk and trade volatility," said Rob Hocking, Head of Product Innovation at Cboe. "Given the increased trading activity we're seeing in VIX options and the strong demand for hedging tools this year, we're especially excited to expand our volatility toolkit to include these new options on VIX futures and our planned relaunch of variance futures coming in late September. With the U.S. election quickly approaching, which has historically been a meaningful volatility catalyst for markets, we expect these tools will help meet customer demand to effectively manage risk."

"We expect options on VIX futures will complement our existing product suite, appealing to a broad group of users, including Commodity Trading Advisors, customers of Futures Commission Merchants, and market participants currently active in VIX exchange-traded products and in Cboe's SPX option and VIX product ecosystems," said Catherine Clay, Head of Global Derivatives at Cboe. "By listing these options on Cboe's U.S. futures exchange, CFE's global network of FCMs and brokers can trade them using the same connections and memberships already established for trading VIX futures, thereby enhancing ease and accessibility."

Options on VIX futures will be European-style (can only be exercised at expiration) and will physically settle into front-month VIX futures. The new options are expected to complement the existing VIX Index options, providing customers with more choice in expiration dates and enabling more granular hedging strategies. Users of options on VIX futures may be able to hedge those positions using front-month VIX futures and standard VIX Index options.

The new options on VIX futures will be exclusively listed and traded on CFE, joining other prominent volatility products, such as Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures and the planned launches of Cboe S&P 500 Variance (VA) futures and Cboe S&P 500 Dispersion Index (DSPX) futures, subject to regulatory review. For more information about Cboe's new options on VIX futures, visit Cboe's website.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, CFE®, Cboe Futures Exchange®, VIX®, and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. S&P®, SPX®, S&P 500® and DSPX® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively "Cboe") All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI") and has been licensed for use by Cboe. Cboe exchange-traded products that have the S&P 500 Index or other S&P Indexes (collectively, the "S&P Indexes") as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI or its affiliates (collectively, "S&P"). S&P does not make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P Indexes as their underlying interests, and S&P will have no liability with respect thereto.

Trading in futures and options on futures is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures or options on futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether trading in futures and options on futures is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and options on futures and with trading security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement Referenced in CFTC Letter 16-82 and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts. Certain risks associated with options, futures, and options on futures and certain disclosures relating to information provided regarding these products are also highlighted at https://www.cboe.com/us disclaimers.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; global expansion of operations; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty, investment, and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the impacts of pandemics; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; and risks relating to digital assets, including winding down the Cboe Digital spot market, operating a digital assets futures clearinghouse, cybercrime, changes in digital asset regulation, and fluctuations in digital asset prices. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.