Cboe Becomes Primary Listing Exchange for ProShares Volatility ETFs

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced that the full suite of ProShares Volatility ETFs successfully transferred to Cboe BZX Exchange from NYSE Arca for trading beginning Wednesday, December 16.

ProShares Volatility ETFs are designed to offer exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index and the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index, as well as leveraged and inverse exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The ETFs include: VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (Ticker: VIXY), VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (Ticker: VIXM), Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (Ticker: UVXY) and Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (Ticker: SVXY). With the addition of these four ETFs, Cboe BZX Exchange now lists a total of 22 ETFs from ProShares. These comprise of 11 ETFs which had launched on Cboe, and 11 ETFs which transferred to Cboe from competing exchanges.

Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Listings at Cboe Global Markets, said: "As the creator of the Cboe Volatility (VIX) Index and home of volatility trading, we are pleased to welcome the entire family of ProShares Volatility ETFs to our Cboe BZX marketplace. ProShares is the world's largest provider of ETFs benchmarked to VIX futures indices and shares Cboe's vision and commitment to defining volatility as a tradable asset class."

Michael L. Sapir, Chairman and CEO at ProShares, said: "We are pleased to further our collaboration with Cboe Global Markets to list ProShares' innovative volatility ETFs, and continue to provide our clients with tools to incorporate volatility strategies in sophisticated portfolios."

As of December 2020, Cboe BZX Exchange is the second largest primary listings venue for exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the U.S. Cboe BZX is home to more than 400 ETPs, representing approximately $370 billion in total assets under management from more than 50 unique issuers in the U.S. In Europe, Cboe lists more than 60 ETPs from nine unique issuers. For the year to date, Cboe BZX has captured 35 percent of all new ETP launches in the market. For additional information on the Cboe Listed Marketplace, visit CboeListings.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

