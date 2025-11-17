Cboe Futures Exchange to Offer Trading in Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ether on December 15

Cboe's Bitcoin and Ether Continuous Futures will offer investors U.S.-regulated perpetual-style exposure

and Ether Continuous Futures will offer investors U.S.-regulated perpetual-style exposure Continuous Futures will be centrally cleared through Cboe Clear U.S., LLC, a CFTC-regulated derivatives clearing organization, and available to trade 23x5

Cboe's Options Institute to host educational courses on Continuous Futures on December 17 and January 13

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its new Cboe Bitcoin Continuous Futures (PBT) and Cboe Ether Continuous Futures (PET) are planned to begin trading on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) beginning December 15, 2025, subject to regulatory review.

Cboe's Continuous Futures are designed to offer traders long-term exposure to bitcoin and ether. The contracts will have a 10-year expiration at listing and a daily cash adjustment, effectively creating perpetual-style exposure while eliminating the need to periodically roll positions. Continuous Futures are designed to provide the same benefits many investors utilize traditional futures for, such as capital efficiency, volatility management, tactical trading, and the ability to enter short positions.

"As perpetual futures have historically been traded offshore, Cboe is excited to help expand access to these products within a U.S.-regulated, transparent, and intermediary-friendly environment," said Rob Hocking, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "The structure of Cboe's Continuous Futures is designed to enable streamlined and efficient portfolio and risk management, while providing investors a controlled way to gain some leveraged exposure to digital assets. We are excited to keep diversifying CFE's offerings to meet growing customer demand, and equally focused on expanding our education efforts to help market participants understand the utility of these new futures."

The PBT and PET futures will use their respective Cboe Kaiko Real-Time Rate to track the underlying digital asset. A Funding Amount (the daily cash adjustment) will be applied daily to open positions to promote price alignment between the Continuous Future and the underlying asset prices.

"Bringing perpetual-style futures to U.S. regulated markets addresses a real need for institutional investors seeking efficient, long-term crypto exposure," said Anne-Claire Maurice, Managing Director of Derived Data at Kaiko. "These continuous futures eliminate the operational friction of rolling positions while maintaining the transparency and oversight that regulated markets provide. We're pleased our real-time rates can support this innovation."

The Continuous Futures will be cash-settled and centrally cleared through Cboe Clear U.S., helping mitigate counterparty risk. Margin requirements will be transparent and in compliance with CFTC rules and regulations, and there will be potential for cross-margining offsets with other CFE-listed products cleared by Cboe Clear U.S., such as the Financially Settled Bitcoin (FBT) and Financially Settled Ether (FET) futures.

To help educate investors on the characteristics of Continuous Futures, The Options Institute, Cboe's educational division, will host courses on Cboe's Continuous Futures and discuss potential use cases on December 17, 2025, and January 13, 2026. Registration is open to the public.

PBT and PET futures will be available to trade on a 23x5 basis, from Sunday to Friday from 6 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET. More technical information including contract size and funding rate methodology can be found here.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more , visit www.cboe.com .

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, CFE®, and Cboe Futures Exchange® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Trading in futures and options on futures is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures or options on futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether trading in futures and options on futures is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and options on futures and with trading security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement Referenced in CFTC Letter 16-82 and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts. Certain risks associated with options, futures, and options on futures and certain disclosures relating to information provided regarding these products are also highlighted at https://www.cboe.com/us disclaimers.Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures, digital assets or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with any third parties referenced in this press release. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, digital assets, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities, futures, or digital assets in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell a future or other financial product. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise any third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; increases in the cost of the products and services we use; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty, investment, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.