Cboe Global Markets Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Results

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

May 16, 2024

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2024 Annual Meeting held today.

All 12 board of director nominees served during the 2023-2024 board term and received a majority of votes cast. The board members re-elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2025 are:

  • William M. Farrow, III
  • Fredric J. Tomczyk
  • Edward J. Fitzpatrick
  • Ivan K. Fong
  • Janet P. Froetscher
  • Jill R. Goodman
  • Erin A. Mansfield
  • Cecilia H. Mao
  • Alexander J. Matturri, Jr.
  • Jennifer J. McPeek
  • Roderick A. Palmore
  • James E. Parisi

In other proposals, shareholders:

  • approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers;
  • ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2024 fiscal year;
  • approved an advisory management proposal to provide stockholders the right to call a special meeting of stockholders at a 25% ownership threshold; and
  • rejected an advisory stockholder proposal to provide stockholders the right to call a special meeting of stockholders at a 10% ownership threshold.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com

