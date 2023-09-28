Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Friday, November 3, 2023. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET).

A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at ir.cboe.com under Events. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. A replay of the recording is expected to be available two hours after the conference call ends. To listen to the live conference call via telephone, please dial

(888) 510-2176 (toll-free) or (646) 960-0279 (toll) and use the Conference ID 7074549.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

