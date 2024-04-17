Cboe Global Markets Announces Recipients of the 2024 Cboe Empowers Scholarship Program; Expands Program to New York City

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, announced the recipients of its 2024 Cboe Empowers Scholarship Program, which for the first time included students from New York City. This year, Cboe Empowers awarded full-ride scholarships to five recipients in Chicago, three recipients in Kansas City and two recipients in New York City.

Initially launched in 2021, the Cboe Empowers Scholarship Program awards a select number of full-ride scholarships to students from Chicago's South or West sides, Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas), and New York City. This year's recipients were honored with a celebration and bell-ringing ceremony attended by Cboe leadership and associates at each of the respective Cboe offices. The scholarship program is part of Cboe Empowers, the company's community engagement program that supports under-resourced students across all stages of education, from elementary or primary school to career. In addition to scholarships, Cboe Empowers provides mentorship, guidance and educational and leadership opportunities to under-resourced students.

"We would like to congratulate this year's Cboe Empowers Scholarship recipients and we look forward to providing them with the support and resources they need to succeed in college and beyond," said Kelli Haywood, Community Impact Senior Manager at Cboe Global Markets. "Access to higher education and valuable mentorships play a crucial role in eliminating many of the obstacles students deal with throughout their educational journey. We are honored to continue our scholarship program into its third year, this time expanding into a new location and further deepening our impact. By partnering with the communities our associates work and live, Cboe hopes to provide students with the opportunities they deserve."

"The Chicago Community Trust is honored to be the host of the Cboe Empowers Fund and help provide scholarships to students across the country," said Molly Rand, senior philanthropic advisor for The Chicago Community Trust. "For more than 100 years, the Trust has helped cultivate philanthropic support to address pressing needs. Working with organizations such as Cboe helps us build a stronger community and puts opportunity in reach for more individuals."

The recipients of the 2024 Cboe Empowers Scholarships with their hometown and intended college or university include:

Samaria Bossell , Kansas City , North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

, Daisy Delgado , Chicago , Liberty University

, , Genaro Diaz , Chicago , University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

, , Kristin Dixon , New York City , Columbia University

, , Mishanti Johnson , Kansas City , Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College

, , and Agricultural and Mechanical College Myesha Mbogo , Chicago, Illinois State University

, Chicago, Maya Smith-Munyi , Chicago , University of Notre Dame

, , Eduardo Rodriguez , New York City , Cornell University

, , Angel Ruiz-Aguilera , Kansas City , University of Kansas

, , Brandon Savage , Chicago , Syracuse University

The Cboe Empowers Scholarship is administered by Scholarship America, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarships and other education support programs. Visit Cboe Empowers for more information on the scholarship program including applicant eligibility and the selection process.

