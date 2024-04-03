Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for March 2024

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported March 2024 trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the first quarter of 2024.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain March trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Mar 2024 Mar 2023 % Chg Feb

2024 %

Chg Mar 2024 Mar 2023 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,570 10,795 -2.1 % 11,114 -4.9 % 10,744 11,062 -2.9 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,057 3,867 4.9 % 4,090 -0.8 % 4,089 3,595 13.7 % Futures (contracts, k) 217.1 269 -19.2 % 213 1.8 % 220 232 -5.1 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,464 1,629 -10.1 % 1,528 -4.2 % 1,510 1,501 0.6 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 75 89 -16.1 % 86 -13.2 % 77 89 -13.8 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 159,704 146,362 9.1 % 143,922 11.0 % 146,253 150,812 -3.0 % European Equities (€, mn) 10,248 12,301 -16.7 % 10,093 1.5 % 9,918 11,383 -12.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades1 (k) 96,734 133,217 -27.4 % 98,689 -2.0 % 294,326 359,418 -18.1 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements1 (k) 828 970 -14.7 % 825 0.3 % 2,525 2,662 -5.2 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 814 805 1.2 % 809 0.6 % 765 755 1.4 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 357 189 89.3 % 316 13.2 % 316 183 72.4 % Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 47,346 49,560 -4.5 % 43,628 8.5 % 45,256 44,992 0.6 %

1 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

March and First Quarter 2024 Trading Volume Highlights

US Options and Futures

A record-setting block trade in Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) Futures, representing $75 million in notional value, was executed on March 22 nd

Cboe Japan

Cboe Japan achieved a new monthly lit market share record of 5.3%, surpassing its last record set in February 2023 .

First-Quarter 2024 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the first quarter of 2024 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended March 31, 2024, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: 1Q Projection Feb-24 Jan-24 Dec-23 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) $0.066 $0.065 $0.061 $0.060 Index Options $0.914 $0.919 $0.916 $0.908 Total Options $0.299 $0.300 $0.298 $0.297 Futures (per contract) $1.749 $1.743 $1.739 $1.729 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.019 $0.011 $0.011 $0.013 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.141 $0.144 $0.143 $0.143 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.016 CAD 4.014 CAD 3.964 CAD 3.905 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.247 0.247 0.241 0.233 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.151 0.149 0.154 0.157 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.227 0.278 0.266 0.252 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.689 $2.610 $2.600 $2.603 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.009 € 0.010 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 1.100 € 1.020 € 0.954 € 0.899

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE).

For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period.

For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period.

For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue from NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada).

For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days.

For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less trading fee relief in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days.

For Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of trading days.

For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction.

traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P, FTSE Russell, or iBoxx. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at: https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Trading in futures and options on futures is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures or options on futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether trading in futures and options on futures is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and options on futures and with trading security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement Referenced in CFTC Letter 16-82 and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

The iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx iShares $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ("iBoxx iShares $ Corporate Bond Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates or licensors ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. iBoxx®, S&P®, "S&P 500® and "Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index futures and options on futures and Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index futures and options on futures are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the iBoxx iShares $ Corporate Bond Indices.

The iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (the "Indexes"), futures contracts on the Indexes and options on futures contracts on the Indexes ("Contracts") are not sponsored by, or sold by BlackRock, Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "BlackRock"). BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied to any person regarding the advisability of investing in securities, generally, or in the Contracts in particular. Nor does BlackRock make any representation or warranty as to the ability of the Index to track the performance of the fixed income securities market, generally, or the performance of HYG, LQD or any subset of fixed income securities.

BlackRock has not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the fixed income securities that comprise the Indexes ("Underlying Data"). BlackRock is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices and amounts of the Contracts, or the timing of the issuance or sale of such Contracts or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Contracts are to be converted into cash (if applicable). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or trading of the Contracts. BlackRock does not guarantee the accuracy or the completeness of the Underlying Data and any data included therein and BlackRock shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions related thereto.

BlackRock makes no warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by S&P DJI, the parties to the Contracts or any other person with respect to the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein. BlackRock makes no express or implied warranties and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Underlying Data or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall BlackRock have any liability for any special, punitive, direct, indirect or consequential damages (including lost profits) resulting from the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein, even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

iShares® is a registered trademark of BlackRock Fund Advisors and its affiliates.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; global expansion of operations; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty, investment, and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the impacts of pandemics; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; and operating a digital asset business and clearinghouse, including the expected benefits of our Cboe Digital acquisition, cybercrime, changes in digital asset regulation, losses due to digital asset custody, and fluctuations in digital asset prices. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.