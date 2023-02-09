Cboe Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Feb 09, 2023, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The first-quarter 2023 dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact



Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]



CBOE-D
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Also from this source

Cboe Global Markets to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on February 15

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for January 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics