Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 14 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.42 per share.

"We are pleased to raise our dividend for the 11th consecutive year, a testament to Cboe Global Markets' strong financial position and ability to consistently return capital to our shareholders," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and CEO of Cboe Global Markets. "As we execute on our growth initiatives, we are confident that our strategies will continue to drive Cboe forward and further build long-term value for our shareholders."

The third-quarter 2021 dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

