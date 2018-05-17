Cboe Global Markets Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

16:56 ET

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2018. The second-quarter 2018 dividend is payable on June 15, 2018, to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2018.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

hrandall@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com







