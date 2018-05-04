Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2018 Trading Volume

- Year-to-date ADV across all Cboe exchanges up over 2017

- April ADV in options, U.S. equities and global FX up over year ago

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

13:45 ET

CHICAGO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April statistics.  Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of

January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017. 

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

April

April

%

March

%

April

April

%

2018

2017

Chg

2018

Chg

2018

2017

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

19

21

82

81

Total Volume 

158,305

136,643

15.9%

171,642

-7.8%

712,911

561,461

27.0%

Total ADV 

7,538

7,192

4.8%

8,173

-7.8%

8,694

6,932

25.4%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

19

21

82

81

Total Volume

5,484

5,727

-4.2%

5,910

-7.2%

27,923

21,548

29.6%

Total ADV 

261

301

-13.4%

281

-7.2%

341

266

28.0%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

19

21

82

81

Total Volume

28,208

24,143

16.8%

31,131

-9.4%

118,358

105,569

12.1%

Total ADV

1,343

1,271

5.7%

1,482

-9.4%

1,443

1,303

10.7%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

18

21

83

83

Total Notional Value

€ 203,967

€ 197,916

3.1%

€ 225,257

-9.5%

€ 883,316

€ 834,696

5.8%

Total ADNV

€ 10,198

€ 10,995

-7.2%

€ 10,727

-4.9%

€ 10,642

€ 10,057

5.8%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

20

22

85

85

Total Notional Value

$762,953

$554,013

37.7%

$838,366

-9.0%

$3,423,094

$2,426,713

41.1%

Total ADNV

$36,331

$27,701

31.2%

$38,108

-4.7%

$40,272

$28,550

41.1%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Suzanne Cosgrove

Hannah Randall

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8809

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

cosgrove@cboe.com

hrandall@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-april-2018-trading-volume-300642973.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

