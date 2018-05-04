Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2018 Trading Volume

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of

January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

April April % March % April April % 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 19

21

82 81

Total Volume 158,305 136,643 15.9% 171,642 -7.8% 712,911 561,461 27.0% Total ADV 7,538 7,192 4.8% 8,173 -7.8% 8,694 6,932 25.4% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 19

21

82 81

Total Volume 5,484 5,727 -4.2% 5,910 -7.2% 27,923 21,548 29.6% Total ADV 261 301 -13.4% 281 -7.2% 341 266 28.0% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 19

21

82 81

Total Volume 28,208 24,143 16.8% 31,131 -9.4% 118,358 105,569 12.1% Total ADV 1,343 1,271 5.7% 1,482 -9.4% 1,443 1,303 10.7% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 18

21

83 83

Total Notional Value € 203,967 € 197,916 3.1% € 225,257 -9.5% € 883,316 € 834,696 5.8% Total ADNV € 10,198 € 10,995 -7.2% € 10,727 -4.9% € 10,642 € 10,057 5.8% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 20

22

85 85

Total Notional Value $762,953 $554,013 37.7% $838,366 -9.0% $3,423,094 $2,426,713 41.1% Total ADNV $36,331 $27,701 31.2% $38,108 -4.7% $40,272 $28,550 41.1%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

