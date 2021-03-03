Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2021 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month Year-To-Date

February February % January %



% 2021 2020 Chg 2021 Chg 2021 2020 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

19

38 40

Total Volume 249,325 209,552 19.0% 257,900 -3.3% 507,225 401,970 26.2% Total ADV 13,122 11,029 19.0% 13,574 -3.3% 13,348 10,049 32.8% FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

19

38 40

Total Volume 5,110 7,182 -28.9% 5,169 -1.1% 10,279 12,969 -20.7% Total ADV 269 378 -28.9% 272 -1.1% 271 324 -16.6% U.S. EQUITIES – EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

19

38 40

Total Volume 43,796 28,464 53.9% 43,351 1.0% 87,147 54,384 60.2% Total ADV 2,305 1,498 53.9% 2,282 1.0% 2,293 1,360 68.7% U.S. EQUITIES – OFF-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)1 Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

19

38 40

Total Volume 1,892 N/A

2,119 -10.7% 4,011 N/A

Total ADV 100 N/A

112 -10.7% 106 N/A

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2 Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 N/A

20

39 N/A

Total Volume 1,678,749 N/A

1,272,741 31.9% 2,951,490 N/A

Total ADV 88,355 N/A

63,637 38.8% 75,679 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

20

40 42

Total Notional Value € 150,641 € 173,999 -13.4% € 133,420 12.9% € 284,060 € 322,824 -12.0% Total ADNV € 7,532 € 8,700 -13.4% € 6,671 12.9% € 7,102 € 7,686 -7.6% EUROCCP (thousands)3 Year-To-Date Cleared Trades 93,040 N/A N/A 88,241 5.4% 181,282 N/A

Net Settlements 771 N/A N/A 740 4.3% 1,511 N/A

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4 Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

20

40 42

Total Notional Value $746,912 $825,067 -9.5% $704,130 6.1% $1,451,042 $1,564,087 -7.2% Total ADNV $37,346 $41,253 -9.5% $35,207 6.1% $36,276 $37,240 -2.6%

1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020. 2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020. 3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020. 4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products. ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

February 2021 Trading Volume Highlights

Options Exchange Volume

ADV on each of Cboe's four options exchanges increased over February 2020 :

: Cboe Options up 2 percent



Cboe BZX up 39 percent



Cboe EDGX up 58 percent



Cboe C2 up 33 percent

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange: Monthly ADV record of 1.59 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 1.50 million contracts traded in January 2021 .

Options Proprietary Product Volume

MSCI ® EAFE ® Index (MXEA) options: Single-day volume record on February 12 of 4,507 contracts traded, representing $997 million in notional value.

EAFE Index (MXEA) options: Single-day volume record on of 4,507 contracts traded, representing in notional value. S&P 500® ESG Index (SPESG) options: Single-day volume record on February 9 of 10,007 contracts traded, representing $345 million in notional value.

Futures Proprietary Product Volume

VIX futures (VX): ADV of 252,359 contracts, up nearly 2 percent from January 2021 .

. Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures: Monthly ADV record of 715 contracts traded, representing $105 million in average daily notional value, up 65 percent from January 2021 .

in average daily notional value, up 65 percent from . IBIG futures also set a new single-day volume record on February 22 with 2,200 contracts traded, representing $321 million in notional value.

North American Equities Volume and Market Share

Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange: Monthly record of 24.10 billion shares traded, surpassing the previous record of 22.96 billion shares traded in January 2021 .

billion shares traded, surpassing the previous record of 22.96 billion shares traded in . Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange accounted for approximately 8.7 percent of total market share in continuous trading (excluding auctions) in February.

for approximately 8.7 percent of total market share in continuous trading (excluding auctions) in February. MATCHNow's Conditional Order Book: Monthly ADV record of 733,096 shares traded.

MATCHNow's Conditional Order Book also set a new single-day volume record on February 8 with 2.41 million shares traded.

European Equities Trading Highlights

Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, set several records during February:

Highest daily value-traded: €779 million on February 23



Largest single trade: €72.5 million on February 11



Highest monthly market share: 25 percent of the LIS market 1

On February 4 , Cboe Europe successfully re-introduced Swiss securities onto its UK order books. Cboe's ADNV in Swiss shares for the days traded in February was €398 million, making Cboe the second-largest venue for these securities.

, Cboe Europe successfully re-introduced Swiss securities onto its UK order books. Cboe's ADNV in Swiss shares for the days traded in February was €398 million, making Cboe the second-largest venue for these securities. Cboe Closing Cross (3C), Cboe Europe's post-close trading service: Record monthly ADNV of €42 million, surpassing the previous record of €37 million in January 2021 .

Global FX Trading Volume

Cboe SEF NDF trading: Single-day record on February 26 of $433 million notional traded, surpassing the previous single-day record of $305 million .

of notional traded, surpassing the previous single-day record of . Global FX Spot Full Amount: Single-day record on February 26 of $17.6 billion traded, exceeding the previous record by $100 million .

1Based on data published by big xyt, an independent data and analytics firm.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

