Cboe Global Markets Reports January 2020 Trading Volume
- Options ADV up 25% and Futures ADV up 17% over January 2019
- Cboe Mini-SPX (XSP) options set new monthly volume record
Feb 05, 2020, 16:13 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported January monthly trading volume.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
December
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
Total Volume
|
192,418
|
154,273
|
24.7%
|
151,227
|
27.2%
|
Total ADV
|
9,163
|
7,346
|
24.7%
|
7,201
|
27.2%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
Total Volume
|
5,787
|
4,948
|
17.0%
|
4,760
|
21.6%
|
Total ADV
|
276
|
236
|
17.0%
|
227
|
21.6%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
Total Volume
|
25,920
|
26,908
|
-3.7%
|
22,567
|
14.9%
|
Total ADV
|
1,234
|
1,281
|
-3.7%
|
1,075
|
14.9%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
20
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 148,825
|
€ 200,531
|
-25.8%
|
€ 115,490
|
28.9%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 6,765
|
€ 9,115
|
-25.8%
|
€ 5,775
|
17.1%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
21
|
Total Notional Value
|
$739,020
|
$799,138
|
-7.5%
|
$628,110
|
17.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
$33,592
|
$36,324
|
-7.5%
|
$29,910
|
12.3%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated This Week
The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended December 31, 2019, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Friday, February 7, 2020. The 2019 data sheets available on the website will be updated to include this information.
January 2020 Volume Highlights
- Total options ADV at C2 Options Exchange during January set a new all-time monthly record with more than 934,900 contracts traded per day.
- Total options ADV at EDGX Options Exchange also set a new all-time monthly record in January with more than 827,000 contracts traded per day.
- Total ADV in Mini-SPX options trading set a new record in January with more than 124,700 contracts traded per day. Mini-SPX options are 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contract. Cboe lists Mini-SPX options on both Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange. For more information, visit www.cboe.com/XSP.
- ADV in futures on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) during January was 275,380 contracts, up 17 percent over the 233,140 contracts per day from January 2019.
- Cboe FX's Full Amount offering continues to see record volumes. In January, Full Amount ADV reached a new high of $9.0B.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.
The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.
Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
|
Media Contacts
|
Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Stacie Fleming
|
Debbie Koopman
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44-20-7012-8950
|
+1-312-786-7136
CBOE-V
