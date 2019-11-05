Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

October October % September % October October % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

20

211 211

Total Volume 170,944 215,145 -20.5% 159,734 7.0% 1,553,277 1,648,041 -5.8% Total ADV 7,432 9,354 -20.5% 7,987 -6.9% 7,362 7,811 -5.8% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

20

211 211

Total Volume 5,441 9,716 -44.0% 4,732 15.0% 53,625 63,701 -15.8% Total ADV 237 422 -44.0% 237 -- 254 302 -15.8% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

20

211 211

Total Volume 25,684 35,954 -28.6% 24,143 6.4% 243,859 278,885 -12.6% Total ADV 1,117 1,563 -28.6% 1,207 -7.5% 1,156 1,322 -12.6% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

21

215 215

Total Notional Value € 168,940 € 275,753 -38.7% € 145,992 15.7% € 1,717,623 € 2,251,780 -23.7% Total ADNV € 7,345 € 11,989 -38.7% € 6,952 5.7% € 7,989 € 10,473 -23.7% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

21

217 217

Total Notional Value $728,357 $841,215 -13.4% $637,705 14.2% $7,140,712 $8,245,634 -13.4% Total ADNV $31,668 $36,575 -13.4% $30,367 4.3% $32,907 $37,998 -13.4%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts Analyst Contact





Angela Tu Stacie Fleming Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950 +1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com dkoopman@cboe.com







CBOE-V

BZX®, Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, EDGX®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and SPXSM and XSPSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

www.cboe.com

