Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for June 2026

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported June trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2026.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Jun 2026 Jun 2025 % Chg May

2026 %

Chg Jun 2026 Jun 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 16,630 11,836 40.5 % 15,973 4.1 % 14,804 13,007 13.8 % Index options (contracts, k) 6,347 4,639 36.8 % 6,011 5.6 % 6,172 4,728 30.6 % Futures (contracts, k)1 242 185 30.5 % 203 19.3 % 253 235 7.7 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 2,185 1,780 22.8 % 1,824 19.8 % 1,930 1,784 8.1 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 250 123 103.2 % 243 3.1 % 243 108 124.6 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 182,398 146,058 24.9 % 179,437 1.7 % 200,670 155,038 29.4 % European Equities (€, mn) 14,950 11,811 26.6 % 14,887 0.4 % 16,370 13,755 19.0 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,165 951 22.5 % 1,034 12.7 % 1,154 887 30.0 % Global FX ($, mn) 64,267 51,222 25.5 % 59,610 7.8 % 65,432 53,965 21.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 144,356 110,623 30.5 % 136,837 5.5 % 857,199 813,008 5.4 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,419 1,090 30.2 % 1,260 12.6 % 7,895 6,490 21.7 % 1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter

of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

June and Second Quarter 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe reported record monthly and quarterly volume across its four options exchanges, with a quarterly ADV of 21.9 million contracts and a monthly ADV of 23.0 million contracts.

A new total volume single-day record of 33.4 million was set on June 5.

Multi-list options trading across Cboe's four options exchanges delivered record ADVs for the quarter (15.7 million) and the month (16.6 million).

Cboe's proprietary index options reported several records, including: Overall proprietary index options quarterly ADV record of 6.2 million contracts. Cboe's proprietary index options set a single-day record on June 5 with 9.6 million contracts traded. Quarterly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 5.1 million contracts. SPX options single-day record on June 5 with 7.8 million contracts traded. Quarterly SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV record of 3.1 million contracts. Monthly SPX 0DTE ADV record of 3.3 million contracts. Quarterly mini-SPX (XSP) options ADV record of 195 thousand contracts. Monthly XSP options ADV record of 229 thousand contracts. Quarterly and monthly ADV records during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET), with a quarterly ADV of 189 thousand contracts and monthly ADV of 205 thousand contracts.



U.S. Futures

Cboe® iBoxx® $ Emerging Market Bond Index (IEMD) Futures traded a quarterly notional value record of $650 million in the second quarter.

Second-Quarter 2026 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the second quarter of 2026 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2026, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product 2Q Projection May-26 Apr-26 Mar-26 Multi-Listed Options (per contract) $0.064 $0.072 $0.078 $0.080 Index Options $0.953 $0.942 $0.938 $0.940 Total Options $0.317 $0.334 $0.347 $0.343 Futures (per contract) $1.664 $1.646 $1.634 $1.649 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.019 $0.018 $0.018 $0.017 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) $0.057 $0.059 $0.061 $0.063 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.358 CAD 4.389 CAD 4.408 CAD 4.329 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.289 0.281 0.275 0.272 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.208 0.208 0.207 0.208 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.975 $2.902 $2.875 $2.871 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.009 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 1.033 € 1.036 € 1.052 € 1.044















The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE).

For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period.

For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period.

For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for Cboe Canada and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue.

For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days.

For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less trading fee relief in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days.

For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction.

For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Clear®, Cboe Futures Exchange®, CFE®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX®, and XSP® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at: https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Trading in futures and options on futures is not suitable for all market participants and involves the risk of loss, which can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures or options on futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether trading in futures and options on futures is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding the risks associated with trading futures and options on futures and with trading security futures, see respectively the Risk Disclosure Statement Referenced in CFTC Letter 16-82 and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts. Certain risks associated with options, futures, and options on futures and certain disclosures relating to information provided regarding these products are also highlighted at www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers.



The iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates or licensors ("S&P DJI") and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. iBoxx®, S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, US 500®, The 500®, DSPX®, DSPBX®, iTraxx®, CDX®, and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Cboe® iBoxx® $ Emerging Market Bond Index ("IEMD") futures are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the iBoxx® USD Liquid Emerging Market Sovereigns & Sub-Sovereigns Index.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price and new products and services competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our business and operational dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our global operations, growth, and strategic acquisitions, wind downs, divestitures, or alliances effectively; increases in the cost of the products and services we use; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, liquidity, market, investment, counterparty, and default risks, associated with operating our clearinghouses; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing our business interests and our regulatory responsibilities; the loss of key customers or a significant reduction in trading or clearing volumes by key customers; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; and litigation risks and other liabilities. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.