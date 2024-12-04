Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for November 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Nov 2024 Nov 2023 % Chg Oct

2024 %

Chg Nov 2024 Nov 2023 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 12,355 10,436 18.4 % 10,793 14.5 % 10,761 10,844 -0.8 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,141 3,972 4.3 % 3,976 4.1 % 4,101 3,784 8.4 % Futures (contracts, k) 222 203 9.3 % 187 18.6 % 241 225 7.0 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,601 1,350 18.6 % 1,289 24.2 % 1,381 1,391 -0.8 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1 94 75 25.0 % 77 22.5 % 80 80 -0.5 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 159,068 137,443 15.7 % 158,622 0.3 % 146,992 134,815 9.0 % European Equities (€, mn) 11,262 8,922 26.2 % 10,534 6.9 % 9,821 9,445 4.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 114,701 97,892 17.2 % 117,528 -2.4 % 1,132,456 1,088,380 4.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 995 869 14.5 % 1,042 -4.6 % 10,273 9,275 10.8 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 822 681 20.8 % 777 5.8 % 791 698 13.4 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 251 182 38.3 % 288 -12.8 % 309 175 76.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 49,565 47,272 4.9 % 44,373 11.7 % 47,048 44,631 5.4 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. Asa of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.