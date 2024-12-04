Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for November 2024

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Dec 04, 2024, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Nov

2024

Nov

2023

%

Chg

Oct
 2024

%  
 Chg

Nov

2024

Nov

2023

%  
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

12,355

10,436

18.4 %

10,793

14.5 %

10,761

10,844

-0.8 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,141

3,972

4.3 %

3,976

4.1 %

4,101

3,784

8.4 %

Futures (contracts, k)

222

203

9.3 %

187

18.6 %

241

225

7.0 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,601

1,350

18.6 %

1,289

24.2 %

1,381

1,391

-0.8 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1

94

75

25.0 %

77

22.5 %

80

80

-0.5 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

159,068

137,443

15.7 %

158,622

0.3 %

146,992

134,815

9.0 %

European Equities (€, mn)

11,262

8,922

26.2 %

10,534

6.9 %

9,821

9,445

4.0 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)

114,701

97,892

17.2 %

117,528

-2.4 %

1,132,456

1,088,380

4.0 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)

995

869

14.5 %

1,042

-4.6 %

10,273

9,275

10.8 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

822

681

20.8 %

777

5.8 %

791

698

13.4 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

251

182

38.3 %

288

-12.8 %

309

175

76.6 %

Global FX ($, mn)

49,565

47,272

4.9 %

44,373

11.7 %

47,048

44,631

5.4 %

1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. Asa of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu 

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA 

+1-646-856-8734 

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559 

[email protected] 

[email protected]

[email protected] 

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

