Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for November 2024

News provided byCboe Global Markets, Inc.
Dec 04, 2024, 16:30 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported November monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain November trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Nov
2024
|
Nov
2023
|
%
Chg
|
Oct
|
%
|
Nov
2024
|
Nov
2023
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
12,355
|
10,436
|
18.4 %
|
10,793
|
14.5 %
|
10,761
|
10,844
|
-0.8 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
4,141
|
3,972
|
4.3 %
|
3,976
|
4.1 %
|
4,101
|
3,784
|
8.4 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
222
|
203
|
9.3 %
|
187
|
18.6 %
|
241
|
225
|
7.0 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
1,601
|
1,350
|
18.6 %
|
1,289
|
24.2 %
|
1,381
|
1,391
|
-0.8 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1
|
94
|
75
|
25.0 %
|
77
|
22.5 %
|
80
|
80
|
-0.5 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
159,068
|
137,443
|
15.7 %
|
158,622
|
0.3 %
|
146,992
|
134,815
|
9.0 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
11,262
|
8,922
|
26.2 %
|
10,534
|
6.9 %
|
9,821
|
9,445
|
4.0 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
|
114,701
|
97,892
|
17.2 %
|
117,528
|
-2.4 %
|
1,132,456
|
1,088,380
|
4.0 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
|
995
|
869
|
14.5 %
|
1,042
|
-4.6 %
|
10,273
|
9,275
|
10.8 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
822
|
681
|
20.8 %
|
777
|
5.8 %
|
791
|
698
|
13.4 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
251
|
182
|
38.3 %
|
288
|
-12.8 %
|
309
|
175
|
76.6 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
49,565
|
47,272
|
4.9 %
|
44,373
|
11.7 %
|
47,048
|
44,631
|
5.4 %
|
1 U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.
|
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. Asa of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.
|
Cboe Media Contacts
|
Cboe Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Tim Cave
|
Kenneth Hill, CFA
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
|
+1-312-786-7559
CBOE-V
Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates.
SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article