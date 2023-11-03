Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for October 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported October monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Oct
2023

Oct
2022

%

Chg

Sept
2023

%  
 Chg

Oct
2023

Oct
2022

%  
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

11,230

11,286

-0.5 %

10,477

7.2 %

10,885

10,713

1.6 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,534

3,590

26.3 %

3,949

14.8 %

3,765

2,768

36.0 %

Futures (contracts, k)

292

206

42.0 %

236

23.7 %

227

224

1.3 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,376

1,545

-10.9 %

1,267

8.6 %

1,396

1,652

-15.5 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

78

84

-7.1 %

72

7.8 %

80

93

-14.1 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

137,305

128,411

6.9 %

145,392

-5.6 %

134,538

81,218

65.6 %

European Equities (, mn)

9,277

10,730

-13.5 %

8,471

9.5 %

9,498

11,070

-14.2 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

100,398

124,412

-19.3 %

86,594

15.9 %

990,488

1,281,836

-22.7 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

873

811

7.7 %

814

7.2 %

8,406

8,661

-2.9 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

719

746

-3.6 %

683

5.2 %

699

800

-12.6 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

196

178

10.3 %

187

4.6 %

174

155

12.4 %

Global FX ADNV ($, mn)

47,933

43,671

9.8 %

46,417

3.3 %

44,363

41,221

7.6 %

1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

October 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's proprietary product suite reported combined ADV of more than 4.5 million contracts, a new monthly record
  • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new monthly record in October, with ADV of 3.5 million contracts
  • Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options reported ADV of 880k contracts, its highest since March 2020

Global FX

  • Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) reported a new monthly ADV of $1.18 billion, its most active month ever

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice.  Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.  and  its  affiliates make  no  warranty,  expressed  or  implied,  including,  without  limitation,  any  warranties  as  of  merchantability,  fitness  for  a particular  purpose,  accuracy,  completeness  or  timeliness,  the  results to  be  obtained  by  recipients  of  the  products  and  services  described  herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release. 

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the  Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons.  Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. 

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors and involves the risk of loss. That risk of loss can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding futures trading risks, see the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55(c) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

