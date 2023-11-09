Cboe Global Markets to be Honored as 2023 Alter & Stone Awardee by Working in the Schools

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced it will be receiving the 2023 Alter & Stone Award for its contributions and service to Working in the Schools (WITS). The award, which is given to an outstanding volunteer annually, will be presented at the upcoming WITS Blackboard Affair, its premier fundraising event to fund literacy programing in Chicago Public Schools, on Saturday, November 11.  

Founded in 1991, WITS is the largest provider of literacy programming in Chicago Public Schools, with participating students from over 30 elementary schools. The mission of WITS is to empower students to discover themselves through reading while developing foundational literacy skills. WITS does this by creating community through literacy-based mentorship, enabling teachers to build diverse classroom libraries and promoting book ownership at home.

Cboe and its associates have long supported WITS. Since 1999, over 600 students in Chicago have received literary-based mentorship from Cboe associates, who have committed over 165,000 hours of reading and mentorship. In addition to time, Cboe has donated more than $500,000 to the WITS program over the years.

"As a company with deep roots in Chicago and a long-standing relationship with WITS, we are honored to receive the 2023 Alter & Stone Award," said David Howson, Global President of Cboe Global Markets. "Academic support, whether through access to resources, opportunities or mentorship, is invaluable in helping provide students with the skills needed on their educational journey. Cboe is proud to support the great work WITS does in the Chicago community."

"Cboe helped WITS evolve into the organization it is today by becoming our first corporate Workplace Mentoring program partner, launching their 24-year relationship with John B. Drake Elementary in Bronzeville," said Tena Latona, CEO of WITS. "Today we are now the largest activator of consistent corporate programming in CPS with 35 corporate partners, and more than 500 mentors serving 457 students."

Beyond Cboe's work with WITS, Cboe looks to build upon its mission to help people pursue a sustainable financial future through Cboe Empowers. Cboe Empowers is its community engagement mentorship program, which provides mentorship, scholarships and guidance to under-resourced students. Initially launched in Chicago in 2021, Cboe Empowers this year expanded its scholarship program and awarded full-ride scholarships to five recipients in Chicago and two recipients in Kansas City.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

 Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

About WITS

WITS Mission
WITS believes that literacy is the foundation on which all other learning develops. Our mission is to empower Chicago elementary students to discover themselves through reading while developing foundational literacy skills. We do this by creating community through literacy-based mentorship, enabling teachers to build diverse classroom libraries, and promoting book ownership at home.

WITS is 100% privately funded, making programming completely free to schools and teachers. Regardless of school or city budgets, partners can rely on WITS to provide consistent, equitable literacy support for CPS students.

Cboe Media Contact

WITS Media Contact

Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Kellie Romany

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+1-570-768-6491

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected] 

[email protected]

CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Also from this source

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for October 2023

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for October 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported October monthly trading...
Cboe Global Markets Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Cboe Global Markets Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. "Cboe reported strong earnings, record...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.