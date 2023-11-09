Cboe Global Markets to be Honored as 2023 Alter & Stone Awardee by Working in the Schools

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced it will be receiving the 2023 Alter & Stone Award for its contributions and service to Working in the Schools (WITS). The award, which is given to an outstanding volunteer annually, will be presented at the upcoming WITS Blackboard Affair, its premier fundraising event to fund literacy programing in Chicago Public Schools, on Saturday, November 11.

Founded in 1991, WITS is the largest provider of literacy programming in Chicago Public Schools, with participating students from over 30 elementary schools. The mission of WITS is to empower students to discover themselves through reading while developing foundational literacy skills. WITS does this by creating community through literacy-based mentorship, enabling teachers to build diverse classroom libraries and promoting book ownership at home.

Cboe and its associates have long supported WITS. Since 1999, over 600 students in Chicago have received literary-based mentorship from Cboe associates, who have committed over 165,000 hours of reading and mentorship. In addition to time, Cboe has donated more than $500,000 to the WITS program over the years.

"As a company with deep roots in Chicago and a long-standing relationship with WITS, we are honored to receive the 2023 Alter & Stone Award," said David Howson, Global President of Cboe Global Markets. "Academic support, whether through access to resources, opportunities or mentorship, is invaluable in helping provide students with the skills needed on their educational journey. Cboe is proud to support the great work WITS does in the Chicago community."

"Cboe helped WITS evolve into the organization it is today by becoming our first corporate Workplace Mentoring program partner, launching their 24-year relationship with John B. Drake Elementary in Bronzeville," said Tena Latona, CEO of WITS. "Today we are now the largest activator of consistent corporate programming in CPS with 35 corporate partners, and more than 500 mentors serving 457 students."

Beyond Cboe's work with WITS, Cboe looks to build upon its mission to help people pursue a sustainable financial future through Cboe Empowers. Cboe Empowers is its community engagement mentorship program, which provides mentorship, scholarships and guidance to under-resourced students. Initially launched in Chicago in 2021, Cboe Empowers this year expanded its scholarship program and awarded full-ride scholarships to five recipients in Chicago and two recipients in Kansas City.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

WITS believes that literacy is the foundation on which all other learning develops. Our mission is to empower Chicago elementary students to discover themselves through reading while developing foundational literacy skills. We do this by creating community through literacy-based mentorship, enabling teachers to build diverse classroom libraries, and promoting book ownership at home.

WITS is 100% privately funded, making programming completely free to schools and teachers. Regardless of school or city budgets, partners can rely on WITS to provide consistent, equitable literacy support for CPS students.

