Cboe Global Markets to Close its U.S. Markets January 9 in Honor of National Day of Mourning for Former President Jimmy Carter

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its U.S. equities and options exchanges, along with Cboe Futures Exchange, will close on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in observance of the National Day of Mourning to honor former President Jimmy Carter.

In addition, Cboe observed a one-minute moment of silence on its Chicago trading floor at 8:20 a.m. Central Time (CT) today, in remembrance of the former President.

Cboe equities exchanges closed for trading during all sessions (early, regular, and after hours) on January 9 include Cboe BYX Exchange, BZX Exchange, EDGA Exchange, and EDGX Exchange.

Cboe options exchanges closed for trading during Regular Trading Hours on January 9 include Cboe Options Exchange, BZX Options Exchange, C2 Options Exchange, and EDGX Options Exchange. Global Trading Hours for Cboe Options Exchange will be open.

Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) will be closed for trading during Regular Trading Hours on January 9, while Global Trading Hours will be open.

Cboe Digital Exchange will be open for trading and operate as normal on January 9.

