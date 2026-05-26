Cboe Hires Boudewijn Duinstra as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today announced the planned hiring of Boudewijn Duinstra as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Upon joining at a future date, Mr. Duinstra will lead Cboe's global risk management function and further strengthen the company's enterprise risk framework, operational resilience, and governance.

Mr. Duinstra brings more than three decades of experience across risk management, clearing and derivatives markets, including leadership roles at some of the world's largest and most systemically important financial institutions. Most recently, he served as CEO of ABN AMRO Clearing USA LLC. He was previously Head of Risk Management at ICE Clear Europe and held multiple senior roles at ABN AMRO, including Global Chief Risk Officer and Managing Board Member of ABN AMRO Clearing Bank. Earlier in his career, he worked in trading and risk management at a leading proprietary trading firm.

"As we continue to execute on our next phase of growth, maintaining a strong, resilient, and globally integrated risk management framework remains foundational to our strategy and long-term success," said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "Boudewijn Duinstra brings deep enterprise risk expertise, proven operational leadership, and direct experience in areas core to Cboe's future growth – particularly derivatives and clearing – which will be highly valuable as we scale our capabilities globally. We are pleased to welcome him to our Executive Leadership team."

"As a leading global markets operator, Cboe has for decades operated dynamic, interconnected markets where resiliency, risk discipline, and operational integrity are paramount," said Boudewijn Duinstra. "As Cboe's business continues to innovate and evolve, I look forward to building on the strong risk management framework established by its leadership and ensuring that it remains a key enabler of Cboe's continued success."

Mr. Duinstra will be based at Cboe's global headquarters in Chicago and will also spend time in Amsterdam, supporting the company's presence in one of its largest international markets and across Cboe Clear U.S. and European Equities – two closely linked, strategic business segments. He will report to Mr. Donohue.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX ® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.