Cboe Hires Julie Bauer as Senior Vice President, Head of Government Relations

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today announced the hiring of Julie Bauer as Senior Vice President, Head of Government Relations, effective May 19, 2026. Ms. Bauer will lead Cboe's global engagement and advocacy efforts with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, while helping to advance its long-term strategy.

Cboe hires Julie Bauer as SVP, Head of Government Relations

"We are pleased to welcome Julie Bauer as Head of Government Relations," said Patrick Sexton, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Cboe Global Markets. "For more than 50 years, Cboe has shaped the U.S. options industry by driving innovation, while building trust with policymakers and consistently championing thoughtful, principled regulation that prioritizes investor protection. As new technologies rapidly reshape financial markets and the regulatory landscape, Julie brings deep expertise and sound judgment that will help us stay ahead in this dynamic environment, position us for new opportunities, and advance our strategic priorities."

Ms. Bauer joins Cboe from OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, where she served as Chief External Relations Officer. In that role, she led engagement with congressional and regulatory policymakers, directed advocacy for the U.S. Securities Markets Coalition on behalf of the listed options industry, and oversaw external communications. She also managed OCC's investor education initiatives, including The Options Industry Council (OIC). Prior to OCC, Ms. Bauer served as Senior Vice President of Government Relations at FINRA and previously led government relations for the Chicago Board of Trade.

Julie Bauer said, "I'm excited to join Cboe at such a pivotal moment in its growth and transformation. Cboe has long been the leader in building the U.S. options markets and continues to shape the industry's evolution. I look forward to joining its talented government relations and policy team as we engage with policymakers in support of vibrant and secure markets for all investors."

Ms. Bauer's hiring follows the retirement of Angelo Evangelou, Chief Policy Officer, in April 2026. She will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Mr. Sexton.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

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SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.