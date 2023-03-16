Cboe to Host Global Risk Management Conference, October 17-20 in Austin, Texas

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced it will host its global Risk Management Conference (RMCSM) from Tuesday, October 17 to Friday, October 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Cboe RMC is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products, trading strategies and tactics used to manage risk exposure and enhance yields. Leaders from across the global derivatives markets will come together in Austin to share their investment research and its practical applications within portfolios.

A fitting backdrop for exploring risk, performance and leading-edge insights, Austin is a recognized "beta" city known for shaping the future of technology, education, and entrepreneurship. The city is also host to the famed Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit, taking place later during the week of the conference. Bringing the need for speed and accuracy into focus, Cboe RMC invites guests from across the globe to share their diverse perspectives.

Keynote speakers for this year's Cboe RMC include Claire Williams and Jason Ramos. Williams was a deputy team principal of the Williams Racing Formula 1 team from 2013 to 2020. A proven leader with a track record in strategic decision-making, she plans to discuss her experience heading one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history.

Ramos is one of the most renowned airborne firefighters in the U.S. Currently in his 27th season as a wildland firefighter, Ramos will discuss his risk-taking experiences serving as a smokejumper, parachuting into remote areas to fight fires across the country.

The four-day conference will feature presentations and discussions led by more than 40 highly regarded financial industry experts. Signature speakers are not only experts in their field, but can communicate complex material in a straightforward, easy-to-understand way.

Visit the Cboe RMC webpage at go.cboe.com/global-rmc-2023 for additional information and to sign up to receive updates on this year's conference. Please inquire about discounts for qualified end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists. Registration in advance is required and space is limited.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

