Cboe to Launch Trading of Cboe Magnificent 10 Index Futures and Options on December 8

Futures and options products to provide exposure to 10 large-cap U.S. tech and growth stocks

Cboe Magnificent 10 Index (new ticker: MGTN Index) includes Magnificent 7 stocks, AMD, Broadcom and Palantir

Launch aligns with record options volumes and heightened demand for mega-cap tech exposure

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced plans to launch futures and options on the new Cboe Magnificent 10 Index on December 8, 2025, subject to regulatory review.

The Cboe Magnificent 10 Index, which launched on October 14, 2025, under the ticker MGTN, is designed to measure the price return of 10 U.S.-listed large-cap stocks of technology and growth-oriented companies. The index is equal-weighted and includes a fixed set of constituents, subject to change only following specific corporate actions. Current and back-tested values of the MGTN Index are available on the Cboe Global Indices Feed via the Cboe Global Indices Channel.

With MGTN futures and options, investors will be able to trade and seek to manage risk related to some of the most actively watched U.S. stocks through a single tradable product without having to manage multiple positions across individual stocks. Both MGTN futures and options will be cash-settled, eliminating the operational complexity of physical delivery and assignment risk associated with ETF or single-stock options.

"Investors globally are looking for new ways to access and trade the most innovative U.S. companies. The upcoming launch of Cboe Magnificent 10 Index futures and options will deliver that opportunity," said Rob Hocking, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "These products are designed to provide exposure and flexibility—whether for tactical positioning, hedging ahead of earnings, or managing market-moving news in tech and growth sectors. This launch reinforces Cboe's commitment to identifying trends and introducing innovative, tradable solutions that meet the needs of both retail and institutional investors."

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said: "We are pleased that Cboe continues to enhance its product line-up to meet increasing investor interest in thematic investing. Cboe Magnificent 10 Index products will offer active traders and institutional investors the flexibility to manage exposure to some of the most popular names in tech in a transparent and regulated market."

Abhishek Fatehpuria, VP of Product Management at Robinhood, said: "Robinhood customers are increasingly looking for new ways to engage with the market's most influential stocks. Retail investors are techno-optimists who embrace the companies shaping our future. It's exciting to see exchanges like Cboe develop products like MGTN Index options, giving everyday investors diversified exposure to leading tech and growth names while helping them manage risk more effectively."

MGTN options will be listed on Cboe Options Exchange (C1). C1 will initially list two settlement types: AM-settled contracts (options ticker: MGTN) that settle on the third Friday of the expiration month, and PM-settled contracts (options ticker: MGTNW) that settle on the last business day of the expiration month. MGTN options will have a multiplier of $100, meaning when the MGTN Index was at 460 on October 31, one contract would have represented approximately $46,000 in notional value.

MGTN futures will trade on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) and will have a.m. settlement on the third Friday of the expiration month.

To help meet the demand from international investors for U.S. market access, MGTN futures will be available to trade nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week at launch, with Cboe planning to offer Global Trading Hours for MGTN options in early 2026, subject to regulatory approval. MGTN futures and options will be cleared by The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). For more information, please visit the pre-launch resource hubs: Cboe MAG-10 Futures and Cboe MAG-10 Options.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

