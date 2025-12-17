CBS ArcSafe® Introduces RSK-CGM.3 for Remote Operation of Ormazabal CGM.3 Switchgear

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces the RSK-CGM.3 remote switching kit (RSK) for Ormazabal CGM.3 switchgear.

Compatible with all configurations of Ormazabal CGM.3 switchgear for disconnect and earthing switch operations, the RSK-CGM.3 allows technicians to remotely operate equipment from outside the arc flash boundary (up to 300 feet away with line of sight).

Powered by a Milwaukee M18™ REDLITHIUM ion battery pack, it requires no modifications to existing electrical equipment. Weighing 17 lbs., it is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for hard-to-access areas. Quick installation and removal ensure minimum downtime, and adjustable travel and locators accommodate the entire product line.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, Texas. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, Texas, facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

