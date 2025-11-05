CBS ArcSafe® Introduces RSK-CSH-W Chicken Switch Hitter for Remote Switching of Pushbuttons and Control Switches

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces the RSK-CSH-W Chicken Switch Hitter, a wireless remote switching kit designed to offer broad compatibility with single and dual pushbutton applications and breaker control switches.

A new era in operator safety: RSK-CSH-W Chicken Switch Hitter

The RSK-CSH-W expands on CBS ArcSafe's Chicken Switch family of electrical safety devices. The solution operates pushbutton applications that are spaced 3 inches or less center-to-center and require less than 10 pounds of push force, and breaker control switches with pistol grip handles such as the Electroswitch Series 24/24P and GE SB-1. This versatility allows operators to safely complete multiple switching tasks with a single tool from up to 100 feet away, well outside the arc flash boundary.

Powered by Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM battery technology, the system attaches magnetically to switchgear without requiring modifications or equipment downtime. An integrated laser alignment system ensures precise positioning, while the motorized actuator and dual-adjustable linear actuators ensure reliable operation across various equipment setups from multiple OEMs.

The Chicken Switch Hitter's design ensures compatibility with various equipment types, such as insulated case circuit breakers, air circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, and motor control centers, from manufacturers including ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Square D. It offers standardized remote switching for facilities with diverse electrical equipment.

The RSK-CSH-W kit includes the actuator assembly, power/communications base, wireless handheld controller with 100-foot line-of-sight range, rechargeable battery, charger, and waterproof case.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our facility in Denton, TX. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

About CBS ArcSafe

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry's largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear. The systems operate without modification to existing electrical equipment and allow technicians to operate equipment from a safe distance of up to 300 feet away. All CBS ArcSafe equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, TX facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com or call us toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

SOURCE CBS ArcSafe®