CBS "Eye on Travel" lands at Southern Cal's Ontario International Airport

"The Ontario airport commission and all of our employees were excited to welcome Peter and honored that he chose our airport for his next broadcast," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Peter has spent a lifetime traveling the world and his observations and insights have influenced those of us who operate airports and airlines, others who provide travel-related services and, of course, travel consumers.

In addition to Thorpe, Greenberg's three-hour broadcast includes in-depth interviews with:

Alan Wapner , president, Ontario International Airport Authority Commission;

, president, International Airport Authority Commission; Susanne Boda , senior vice president for Los Angeles , American Airlines;

, senior vice president for , American Airlines; Andrew Watterson , chief commercial officer, Southwest Airlines;

, chief commercial officer, Southwest Airlines; Henry Harteveldt , travel industry analyst, co-founder Atmosphere Research Group;

, travel industry analyst, co-founder Atmosphere Research Group; Tim Conway Jr. , host of The Tim Conway Jr. Show, KFI Radio Los Angeles; and

, host of The Show, KFI Radio Los Angeles; and Scott McCartney , travel editor and "The Middle Seat" columnist, The Wall Street Journal.

While at ONT, located in the heart of Southern California's Inland Empire east of downtown Los Angeles, Greenberg was accompanied by a production team to capture video footage throughout the airport complex for a future installment of "The Travel Detective," a separate broadcast produced and co-hosted by Greenberg for PBS.

A winner of multiple Emmy awards for his investigative reporting, Greenberg appears regularly on CBS programs including "CBS This Morning" and the "CBS Evening News." His website is the leading travel news resource for consumers and industry insiders alike.

Ontario was the fastest-growing airport in 2019, the second straight year it achieved the honor. More than 5.5 million airline passengers traveled through ONT last year, an increase of 9.1% over 2018 when 5.1 million arrived at and departed from the airport and the highest passenger level since 2008.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

