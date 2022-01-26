CBS SPORTS AND SPORT FISHING CHAMPIONSHIP AGREE TO GROUNDBREAKING MULTI-YEAR DEAL

"We are bringing our viewers right into the action and on board with [SFC] competitors," Tweet this

SFC telecasts will bring live, high-stakes saltwater tournament action to viewers directly from the boats competing in the events from up to 200 miles offshore.

"This is a historic day for championship fishing," said Mark Neifeld, CEO & Commissioner of the Sport Fishing Championship. "Teaming up with CBS Sports to televise competitive saltwater angling will be the catalyst that elevates the sport to new heights."

The SFC offers a 12-event competition series that awards one grand champion in the sport of offshore fishing, beginning in April 2022 with the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic and continuing through the final tour stop at the San Juan International Billfish Tournament in Puerto Rico. Teams earn points based on their placement in each qualifying tournament, plus are awarded additional points for every qualified catch throughout the season. The SFC awards four winners based on results from the 12-tournament regular season, which features three "championship fish" competitions and a points-based catch-and-release billfish championship.

In addition to two hours of live, final day coverage from each event, CBS Sports Network will also televise 30-minute highlight programs, providing fans unprecedented sport fishing content from April through December.

With millions of dollars on the line and mother nature constantly changing the playing field, the intensity, excitement, and adrenaline of chasing the world's largest game fish can be a life-changing experience for captains, anglers, and fans.

"The adrenaline and exhilaration of having a billfish on the line are unmatched in sports, and we are bringing our viewers right into the action and on board with competitors," Neifeld said. "The telecasts on CBS Sports Network will provide new access to the sport for millions of people across the continent and unrivaled access to championship saltwater fishing."

SFC coverage on CBS Sports Network will also feature live reporting from each tournament location and a live studio show featuring all the action leading up to the final day.

The final 2022 Sport Fishing Championship Inaugural Season Schedule will be released in the coming weeks at SportFishingChampionship.com .

About The Sport Fishing Championship

The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) is the world's premier offshore fishing series, consisting of twelve points-based tournaments, culminating in one grand champion angling team. Competitors earn points based on their placement in SFC Qualifying Tournaments and additional points for every qualified catch recorded throughout the regular season. The top receives a substantial cash prize, as well as the prestigious SFC Championship Trophy. For more information about the SFC, visit SportFishingChampionship.com or follow on social @sportfishingchampionship.

About CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to cbssportsnetwork.com .

SOURCE Sport Fishing Championship