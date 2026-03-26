CBS's "Survivor" Composer David Vanacore to Receive ASCAP Golden Note Award

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces that composer David Vanacore (Survivor, Hell's Kitchen, Big Brother) will receive the ASCAP Golden Note Award. Vanacore is also celebrating his 50th season scoring the hit series Survivor that airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Composer David Vanacore (Survivor, Hell’s Kitchen, Big Brother) will receive the ASCAP Golden Note Award on April 28 in LA. Vanacore is also celebrating his 50th season scoring the hit series Survivor that airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

The ASCAP Golden Note Award is presented to ASCAP members who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Lionel Richie, Jeff Lynne, Quincy Jones, Jermaine Dupri, Reba McEntire, Alicia Keys and composers Alf Clausen and Mark Snow.

"David's commitment to authenticity and his inventive approach have enabled him to create the signature sounds for some of America's most beloved television shows. His tireless work ethic has made him an icon and a go-to creative partner in Hollywood," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "We are honored to present David with the ASCAP Golden Note Award."

David Vanacore is a composer and the Founder and CEO of the Emmy-nominated Vanacore Music, one of the film and television industry's first full-service music production houses. Vanacore began his career as a session and touring musician before composing for television and his breakthrough opportunity in screen music with Mark Burnett's Survivor in 2000.

For more than 25 years and 50 seasons on Survivor, he has created immersive cultural soundscapes by collaborating with indigenous musicians, sourcing traditional instruments, and integrating native languages to authentically reflect the locations and cultures featured on the show. For this music, Vanacore has been named the top ASCAP winner for Most Performed Themes & Underscore 21 consecutive times.

At Vanacore Music, his creative studio crafting bespoke scores for scripted and unscripted television, film, trailers, promos and a wide range of visual media, he leads a team of composers and creative directors, supported by a roster of vocalists, instrumentalists and musicians dedicated to creating music that becomes an essential part of storytelling. Vanacore continues to mentor and inspire the next generation of music creators to be bold, original and deeply human.

David Vanacore will receive his ASCAP Golden Note Award on April 28 at the invitation-only ASCAP Screen Music Awards celebration in Los Angeles.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar collected to its members as royalties and has the lowest overhead rate of any U.S. PRO. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees and identifies, matches, processes and pays royalties to its members for trillions of performances every year. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers