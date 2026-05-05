KEITYN RECEIVES ASCAP LATIN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD; ROMEO SANTOS IS NAMED ASCAP LATIN SONGWRITER/ARTIST OF THE YEAR

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" Wins ASCAP Latin Song of the Year

Universal Music Publishing Group Receives ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year

Daddy Yankee Becomes Most ASCAP Award-Winning Latin Songwriter of All Time

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) celebrates El Premio ASCAP 2026 and the top ASCAP Latin songwriters of the most performed Latin music of the past year.

Superstar songwriter Keityn receives his third ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year award for chart-topping hits "Ángel," "Coleccionando Heridas," "Cosas Pendientes," "Doblexxó," "El Amor de Su Vida," "Hiekka" and "mi refe."

Multiple award-winning singer, songwriter and "King of Bachata" Romeo Santos scores the ASCAP Latin Songwriter/Artist of the Year accolade for the third time. Some of Santos's top songs include "Angel," "Desde Hoy" and "Khé."

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (performed by Karol G), written by ASCAP songwriter Rios and published by Capital Music Puerto Rico LLC and Kobalt Music Publishing, wins ASCAP Latin Song of the Year. The song dominated the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart at #1 for 14 weeks, and recently re-entered the chart at #6 after Karol G's performance at Coachella.

Universal Music Publishing Music Group receives Latin Music Publisher of the Year for the fourth consecutive year for hit songs "Ángel," "Baile Inolvidable," "Carita Linda," "Cosas Pendientes," "Desde Hoy," "Doblexxó," "DtMF," "El CLúB," "En Privado," "EoO," "Flores," "Hablame Claro," "Khé?," "KLOuFRENS," "Moscow Mule," "NUEVAYoL," "Ojos Tristes," "PERFuMITO NUEVO,"Por Mi México (Remix)," "Qué Pasaría," "VeLDÁ," "Verano Rosa," "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR" and "WELTITA."

Daddy Yankee continues his streak as the most awarded Latin ASCAP songwriter of all time, receiving his 63rd and 64th ASCAP Latin Music Awards for the uplifting anthem "Sonríele" and the steamy tune performed by Karol G, "Latina Foreva." This beloved hitmaker has earned awards at every ASCAP Latin Awards ceremony since 2005.

Other ASCAP Latin award winners include: Julito Gastón, who receives his first ASCAP Latin Award for Bad Bunny's global hit "Baile Inolvidable," co-written with Antonio Caraballo; as well as Feid ("Doblexxó," "Hablame Claro," "Verano Rosa"), Justi Barreto ("NUEVAYol"), Xavi ("En Privado," "Flores"), Natanael Cano ("PRESIDENTE"), Tito El Bambino ("EoO"), Selena Gomez ("Ojos Tristes") and Danny Ocean ("Imagínate").

A complete list of ASCAP Latin Music winners is available at https://www.ascap.com/latinawards26.

El Premio ASCAP honors the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of 2025 in Latin music. Winning songs are determined based on data for terrestrial and satellite radio, and for programmed and on-demand audio streams, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar collected to its members as royalties and has the lowest overhead rate of any U.S. PRO. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees and identifies, matches, processes and pays royalties to its members for trillions of performances every year. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers